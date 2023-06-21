If there’s a player expected to be available in a trade in the coming weeks that fits one of the Buffalo Sabres’ few needs this summer, General Manager Kevyn Adams has made the call to confirm what it would cost to make a deal.

Adams is one of the GMs to watch as NHL teams prepare for the draft next week in Nashville and unrestricted free agency July 1. The Sabres are projected to have $14.459 million in salary cap space for next season, according to CapFriendly.com, and there’s only one obvious need for their roster after Adams re-signed winger Zemgus Girgensons.

The Sabres are in the market for a top-four defenseman who can complement Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson. A goalie also will be on the shopping list if one the club likes is a available for the right price.

The organization’s prospect pipeline is filled with talent. Adams and his staff identified several core players that they plan to build around long term. Some have received long-term contracts. Dahlin and Power could be next, as both are eligible to sign extensions July 1. Buffalo also has eight picks in the draft, beginning at No. 13 in the first round.

Each of those factors has emboldened Adams to make a move this summer that he wouldn’t have in previous summers. However, he won’t do anything that jeopardizes the Sabres’ short- and long-term depth.

“Yeah, there’s definitely conversations that are going on right now across the league that I’m having and every possible scenario and maybe some of those conversations a year or two ago just wouldn’t have made sense for us, right?” Adams told reporters during a news conference Wednesday in KeyBank Center. “My job, and I’ve said this over and over again, is I have to understand the marketplace and understand cost acquisition in all positions and how do we move the needle and push our organization forward. So, if you’re acquiring players, you’re going to give up assets, too.

“That’s just the way this works, so you have to get comfortable with all of that. But what we will not do ... is we will not be in a situation where we will panic or we will feel that we have to do something just to do it and end up setting our franchise back longer term. Of course, if there’s a way to do something that improves our roster, we’re looking at every single thing, but we’re just not going to chase it. We’re going to come from a position of strength and feel that we are in a really good spot right now.”

You won’t see the Sabres trade away multiple prospects and/or draft picks to acquire a goalie with only one year remaining on his contract. There’s also a debate internally about whether they should add a defenseman who is in the same situation, according to a source. Prospect depth can drastically change overnight because of factors outside the team’s control, including injuries. The Sabres must also be wise about their long-term cap space. Even if the cap rises each season, they’re going to have trouble affording each of their talented players. It’s a delicate balance, but Adams made it clear that his club is open for business.

Here are other takeaways from the news conference:

Key signing

The Sabres made it clear to Girgensons during his exit interview in April that he was part of their plan for next season. Both sides understood, though, that it would require Girgensons to sign a one-year contract. Buffalo isn’t suggesting it has decided that this will be the last time it gives Girgensons a contract, but it wants the roster flexibility in case someone such as Tyson Kozak is ready to take that role in 2024-25.

“Zemgus, he does so many things that make an impact on our team, on and off the ice,” Adams said. “He does not cheat the game, if you are looking at hockey player, he plays a really important role. He’s so consistent. The guy is so competitive. Everything matters to him. And he cares so much about this organization. … Then the person, the leader, the consistency of just his professionalism every day, I think is something that I felt was important, continuing to build moving forward, that our young players will learn from. And he’s excited. You know speaking to him yesterday, he really believes that we are about to take a step. And he’s put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this organization.”

Door open

There’s no update on the status of restricted free agent Tyson Jost, but the Sabres have made it clear to Jost and his agent that the club wants him back. Jost, 25, fit with Buffalo on and off the ice when he arrived on waivers in November. The Sabres can retain his rights with a qualifying offer, then negotiate the terms of a one-year contract.

Same message

Adams again stated that he’s confident in his three goalies under contract next season: Devon Levi, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Eric Comrie. But it won’t stop the Sabres from calling teams about goalies.

“I personally believe we're in a position of strength,” said Adams. “When it comes to this, we feel that we have three NHL goaltenders, which is a great thing to have. So, we're open-minded. Whether we go into the season with three – it's not an ideal situation – but we're open-minded to it. We'll let it play itself out. But at the same point, I'm not doing my job if I'm not in on every conversation around the league and knowing what's out there and what makes sense … but I'm excited about the goaltending position, to be honest with you, going into the season."

Important piece

The two-year contract the Sabres gave Lukas Rousek reflects how much he’s respected within the organization. Rousek, 23, appeared in two games for Buffalo last season, and he was among Rochester’s best players.

“We do project him as a guy that will be an NHL player,” said Adams. “But I do think the versatility of a player like that, when you're talking about your specific NHL roster, it goes back to Zemgus and you're trying to build your roster a certain way with certain roles. A guy like (Rousek), who you feel that can play any forward position, can play with more skill guys, can form a checking role, can kill penalties, those guys are pretty important. So, that's why we made the decision we made."

On the cusp

Matt Savoie and Jiri Kulich will have an opportunity to make the Sabres’ roster out of training camp, Adams confirmed Wednesday. Savoie, 19, can’t play in the American Hockey League unless it’s the postseason or on a regular-season conditioning assignment, while Kulich, 19, is eligible to return to Rochester next season.