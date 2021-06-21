Sabres GM Kevyn Adams applying lessons learned from difficult first year on the job

Those resources will be important for Adams as he navigates a pivotal offseason for the Sabres. Eichel, 24, is on the trade block with five years remaining on an $80 contract he signed in October 2017 after he told reporters in May that a “disconnect” developed between he and the team stemming from his preference to have surgery on the herniated disk in his neck. Eichel wants to have a surgery that's never been performed on an NHL player.

Reinhart and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen might also be traded. Goalie Linus Ullmark and the Sabres’ top veteran defenseman, Jake McCabe, will become unrestricted free agents if not signed before July 28. Additionally, Adams owns the first overall pick in this draft, and he’s conducting a wide-ranging search for the next full-time coach. Granato led the Sabres to a 9-11-2 record after the winless streak ended March 31.

From the outside, the Sabres might appear to be a rudderless ship, but the final weeks of this calamitous season might have brought clarity. The young players on the roster shined under Granato’s coaching, particularly center Casey Mittelstadt and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. It’s likely that the next core of this franchise will feature Mittelstadt, Dahlin, Dylan Cozens, Henri Jokiharju, Tage Thompson and Victor Olofsson.