Sabres GM Kevyn Adams applying lessons learned from difficult first year on the job

This is the second in a two-part series looking at the firings of Buffalo Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill and 21 members of the hockey operations department last June and Kevyn Adams' first year as the franchise's GM.
Kevyn Adams does not need to be reminded how the Sabres were once stitched into the fabric of Buffalo. As a child in Clarence, Adams sat in the oranges at Memorial Auditorium with his father, Ken, and, as a teenager, he walked around the perimeter of the arena in search of someone selling tickets.
Adams, 46, was an alternate captain for the eventual Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes in 2006, when the roar of the sellout crowd inside the arena in Buffalo was so loud ahead of each Eastern Conference Final matchup between the teams that Sabres players could hear the chants from inside their dressing room.
The passion and heartbreak that consumes the city’s hockey fans have been on Adams’ mind as he uses his role as the Sabres' general manager to try to revive the downtrodden, proud franchise that tied the National Hockey League record with a 10-year playoff drought and endured a last-place finish – its fourth in eight years – during his first season on the job.
The monumental task ahead is what fuels Adams during the early morning hours while he’s watching video of draft-eligible prospects or completing another item on his lengthy to-do list
“There absolutely has to be a connectivity in this community, in this town, between what our team looks like and our fan base,” Adams told The Buffalo News during a recent phone interview. “I know every community, every city in the NHL is different. I get all that, but that's needed in this town. We have to get that identity back and it's been lost for quite a while. … I know how special it will be when we get this right.”
The path to returning the Sabres to prominence has been filled with calamity and tumult during Adams’ first year on the job. Since taking over the franchise’s hockey operations department on June 16, 2020, Adams has encountered a Covid-19 outbreak in the team’s dressing room that halted its season for two weeks, a franchise-record 18-game winless streak that included the firing of coach Ralph Krueger, and team captain Jack Eichel’s unwavering desire to undergo a neck surgery that team doctors won’t approve.
For someone who entered the job having no experience in a position such as this, Adams faced more crisis in Year 1 than some general managers do in a decade. Yet, he’s applying each lesson learned – including time spent with his counterpart at One Bills Drive, Brandon Beane – with a goal to build the Sabres into a winner.
“There were so many different things that have happened over the last year in our organization in terms of the on-ice, off-ice, staffing, and you learn from every single one of those,” Adams said. “I'd say that, for me, I think that I approach every conversation I'm in trying to learn and grow. I also learned from the ups and downs, the emotion of the season and how to balance the emotion of it all with the long term, what's best. Trying to balance all that and keep perspective, while you're learning at the same time."
Adams wasn’t sitting in a secluded boardroom while the Sabres’ season was unraveling in February and March. With scouting trips on hold amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and each NHL team in its own bubble for the 56-game 2020-21 season, Adams relocated his office to a small room in a hallway adjacent to the Sabres’ dressing room in KeyBank Center.
Adams joined the Sabres for each road trip, providing him with the opportunity to have an open-door policy with his players and an invaluable perspective when assessing a team mostly comprised of players who were brought to Buffalo by his predecessors.
When the Sabres were amid the miserable skid, Adams spoke to the team before practice March 5 in the New York Islanders’ Nassau Coliseum. He watched on-ice sessions with a notebook in hand, jotting down observations while attempting to diagnose how a roster that included an elite centerman like Eichel, a dynamic two-way forward in Sam Reinhart, former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall and veteran center Eric Staal could perform so poorly.
Conversations with the coaching staff, including Krueger, provided insight, but casual chats with players were also important. Sometimes he asked about a situation from the game the previous night. He remembered what the player-manager dynamic was like during his 10-year NHL career. Some general managers stayed in the executive suite. Adams, on the other hand, wanted his players to know that he cared to know more.
“I feel like the players bring such an interesting perspective and they're very smart,” Adams said. “I think they like to be part of the daily conversations with coaches, management, whatever. The times have changed, in my opinion, or it certainly should change from where the GM sat up in the office and saw the team once in a while. That’s not my style.”
The approach was developed through Adams’ various experiences since he played junior hockey for the Niagara Scenics. From 1992-96, Adams was an excellent top-six forward for Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and his exceptional freshman season, including 17 goals, led him to be drafted in the first round, 25th overall, by the Boston Bruins.
When Adams’ call to the NHL came, he needed to adapt his game to be more of a checking-line player. Instead of centering the top power play and first line, Adams killed penalties, blocked shots and created chaos around the opponent's net. In his 10 seasons in the NHL, Adams totaled 136 points in 540 games. He also appeared in 67 playoff games, helping the Hurricanes capture the Stanley Cup in 2006.
His roles after retirement provided valuable insight that he uses in his role as general manager:
• 2009: Development coach and scout, 02K Management, an agency that represents NHL players and prospects.
• 2009-11: Development coach with Sabres.
• 2011-13: Assistant coach with Sabres.
• 2013-20: Various roles at LECOM Harborcenter, including director of the Academy of Hockey and general manager at the facility.
When the winless streak continued, Adams left the team to fly to Florida for a meeting with owners Terry and Kim Pegula. The plan established following the firings of 22 employees, including former General Manager Jason Botterill, wasn't working.
Adams collaborated with Krueger to build the roster, as the former Switzerland National Team coach handpicked a few of the additions during the 2020 offseason, including Hall, winger Tobias Rieder, center Cody Eakin and defenseman Brandon Davidson, among others.
Krueger’s system, which helped the Sabres come within .007 percentage points of qualifying for the NHL’s return-to-play bracket last summer, was failing. He refused to make any changes. When a 12th consecutive loss occurred on March 16, Adams fired Krueger after he coached only 97 games for Buffalo and the organization pivoted.
Don Granato was installed as interim coach, and Adams began his search for help at the executive level, which led to the addition of associate general manager Jason Karmanos, whose 21 years of experience include three Stanley Cup victories between Carolina and Pittsburgh.
After building a roster that he thought had a chance at winning, Adams learned that the pieces didn’t quite fit. With Eichel done for the season after only 21 games, Adams hit reset by trading Staal to Montreal and Hall to Boston.
“If it's not all in sync, and there isn't a clear identity and a clear understanding of what we're going to need to do every day to be the best, then it won't work,” said Adams. “We had a lot of good pieces in place. And it didn't work. We had to pivot. We had to make changes.”
When Adams first took the job, he admitted to reporters that he had much to learn. He had been around the sport for most of his life but running an NHL franchise includes several tasks he had never performed, including negotiating contracts and executing trades.
While the firings left Adams with only 15 employees in hockey operations, not including the NHL coaching staff, he leaned on each person’s expertise to try to improve on the job. Mark Jakubowski, vice president of hockey administration, handled contract negotiations for Adams.
Jeremiah Crowe and Jason Nightingale, who were named director of scouting and assistant director of scouting, respectively, gathered player evaluations and collaborated on building a list for the NHL draft. This freed up Adams to negotiate trades – most notably, the deal that brought his former teammate, Staal, to Buffalo – and add to the staff, including director of player development Matt Ellis and Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert.
Since joining the Sabres in April, Karmanos has evaluated the staff’s needs with an eye toward building more structure in the organization. The team changed its scouting model with Crowe now running pro scouting and Jerry Forton heading the amateur scouting department. The staff under Adams now stands at 22 employees.
Adams is using other resources to develop himself professionally. He listens to podcasts and reads books on the topic of leadership. Adams also has another general manager to exchange ideas with and learn from, albeit one working in a different sport.
Beane, 44, has methodically built the Bills into a Super Bowl contender since arriving in May 2017. Less than eight months after hiring Beane, the Bills snapped a 17-year playoff drought, and they reached the AFC championship game last season.
Adams sat in a Bills predraft scouting meeting this spring, where he observed their staff’s collaborative process. He’s also asked Beane questions about the process of building a team, including the decision to draft quarterback Josh Allen in 2018.
“Brandon and I have a very good relationship,” said Adams. “We’ve spent time together, we've talked quite a bit. He's always been there whenever I've picked up the phone and called him and asked to pick his brain on something. You know, I think Brandon and I have a very similar way of looking to how to build a team and what it takes to have success. … Just a couple days ago, I was asking him, ‘How did you get to the spot where you were drafting Josh and, why were you comfortable?' It's trying to learn from every conversation. It’s great for me to have that relationship with someone doing the exact same job, just in a different sport.”
Those resources will be important for Adams as he navigates a pivotal offseason for the Sabres. Eichel, 24, is on the trade block with five years remaining on an $80 contract he signed in October 2017 after he told reporters in May that a “disconnect” developed between he and the team stemming from his preference to have surgery on the herniated disk in his neck. Eichel wants to have a surgery that's never been performed on an NHL player.
Reinhart and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen might also be traded. Goalie Linus Ullmark and the Sabres’ top veteran defenseman, Jake McCabe, will become unrestricted free agents if not signed before July 28. Additionally, Adams owns the first overall pick in this draft, and he’s conducting a wide-ranging search for the next full-time coach. Granato led the Sabres to a 9-11-2 record after the winless streak ended March 31.
From the outside, the Sabres might appear to be a rudderless ship, but the final weeks of this calamitous season might have brought clarity. The young players on the roster shined under Granato’s coaching, particularly center Casey Mittelstadt and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. It’s likely that the next core of this franchise will feature Mittelstadt, Dahlin, Dylan Cozens, Henri Jokiharju, Tage Thompson and Victor Olofsson.
“There was a maturity around them towards the end of the season and conversations and meetings that they weren't waiting around hoping someone else would do it,” said Adams. “They weren’t in the shadows of others. They were ready to just step up and go to work. And I found that inspiring and exciting, to be quite honest with you. And now it's supporting that group and building on that and then challenging them to continue to grow together and get better and there was a sense, especially from a younger core, of we know we need each other. You can't do this on your own. It's too hard. You need each other.”
Amid the scouting meetings and coaching interviews, Adams has spent time evaluating how each team in the playoffs is built. This isn’t an unusual task for NHL general managers. In many ways, this is a copycat league, as teams on the outside try to better understand what they need to reach the summit.
One of Adams’ priorities is to bring in people who want to be in Buffalo, whether it’s on the ice or in the coaches’ room. But through all the chaos his first year brought, Adams also achieved a clear understanding of what needs to be the Sabres’ identity.
“Heart, compete, fast skill, but hard skill,” said Adams. “There’s a lot of skilled players out there in the playoffs, but it's a hard skill and willingness to go to the hard areas, just that type of team identity. Also, an identity of team first, really believing in each other. Getting away from anyone in this organization or on this team that's more concerned about themselves.
"In professional sports, in my opinion, you have to show up every day and be focused on what you need to do to be better as an individual. But ultimately, you're part of a team. And it's about wins and losses. And it's about, 'Did I do something to help us win tonight?’ If you can create that, it's so special.”