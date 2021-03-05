Sabres GM Adams: Everything, including Ralph Krueger and roster, being 'evaluated'

“For me, Jack is someone that is just – when you see him going and you see the dynamic difference maker he can be, there’s not many in the league like him.”

3. No clear stance on Skinner: Adams would not say if he agreed with Krueger’s decision to bench Jeff Skinner for three consecutive games, adding that coaches have different methods to "motivate players.”

Skinner, a 28-year-old left wing with six more years on a contract that counts $9 million against the salary cap annually, has zero goals and one assist in 19 games this season. He has not scored in over a calendar year. Skinner has spent most of this season on the fourth line and barely has a role on the power play.

Adams called his conversation with Skinner’s agent, Don Meehan, “healthy” dialogue. Meehan represented Adams for part of his playing career. Adams also had conversations with Skinner and Krueger, the latter of which included Adams’ perspective. Adams spoke glowingly about Skinner’s work ethic and professionalism during the benching.