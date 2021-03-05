Sabres GM Adams: Everything, including Ralph Krueger and roster, being 'evaluated'

UNIONDALE – General Manager Kevyn Adams watched from the lower bowl inside Nassau Coliseum as coach Ralph Krueger ran the Buffalo Sabres through a practice Friday afternoon.
When Krueger stepped off the ice after the 30-minute practice, Adams left his seat and followed the coach down the tunnel. The two men have been working in lockstep since Adams replaced Jason Botterill in June.
Only 21 games into their first season together, Adams is faced with his first crisis on the job. The 46-year-old must decide why a team led by superstar talents Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall is sitting last in the National Hockey League with 15 points. As of Friday afternoon, Adams was not ready to say Krueger isn’t the problem and did not give his coach a vote of confidence.
“Everything is being evaluated," Adams said during a 30-minute news conference. “Ralph and I talk every day, multiple times a day. We’re very honest with each other. He understands the situation we’re in is unacceptable and the players do, everybody does. It’s just flat-out not good enough.”
The Sabres have scored the fewest 5-on-5 goals in the NHL, their defensive-zone structure is being picked apart and even their most talented players are dealing with a lack of confidence. When Krueger left the ice, his assistant coaches, including Don Granato – who returned to the bench for a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday night – ran players through drills.
Adams expressed anger and frustration while declaring that ownership gave him “full authority” over all hockey decisions. Adams did not sound like a general manager willing to keep a coach for the sake of continuity, though he added that he’s enjoyed building a relationship with Krueger.
With that in mind, here are four takeaways from Adams’ talk with the media:
1. Roster upgrades won’t be easy: Adams sounded as puzzled as Krueger that this roster isn’t producing, particularly at 5-on-5. At the onset of the offseason, the Sabres’ goals were to improve 5-on-5 scoring, special teams and character.
Adams noted Friday that their offseason additions – Hall, Eric Staal, Tobias Rieder, Cody Eakin, etc. – have fit well in the dressing room. The Sabres also successfully fixed their special teams, as their power play and penalty kill entered Friday ranked third and ninth, respectively. However, the Sabres have a negative-22 goal differential at 5-on-5. Adams is exploring possible roster upgrades via trades – the deadline is April 12 at 3 p.m., Eastern – but mandatory quarantines complicate matters.
“It’s an interesting time right now,” Adams said. “I’m on the phone every day with all the different teams around the league and everybody’s having conversations. I think what’s interesting is with all the protocols and quarantine, it’s going to be a challenging year. And so I think you’re seeing more conversations happening, even though the deadline’s still over a month away. …
“My job is to take the emotion at times out and figure out solutions to improve. Sometimes that means short term, sometimes that might be for the longer term. That’s what we’re working on.”
Though Adams did not detail which areas he’s looking to improve, he shouldered the blame for this roster not having enough “grit.”
2. Eichel isn’t going anywhere anytime soon and a rebuild isn’t in the cards, as of now: The Sabres aren’t looking to “rebuild,” according to Adams. He repeatedly said this team needs to be “better” and he has noticed that all five players on the ice routinely aren’t following Krueger’s system.
The disconnect has reignited trade speculation around Eichel, the 24-year-old captain who has two goals in 19 games. Adams would not say if Eichel is playing through an injury.
It is clear, though, that Adams currently has no interest in trading Eichel and clarified again that teams called the Sabres about Eichel during the offseason. At no time did Adams actively field offers for Eichel, who is under contract for five more seasons. Adams also told the media that Eichel has never asked for a trade, and the two have continued an “open dialogue.”
“Like, I said this in the summer and I’ll say it again, Jack is one of the best players in the world, period,” Adams said. “Are people going to make a phone call and ask? Of course. And that’s the extent of it.
“For me, Jack is someone that is just – when you see him going and you see the dynamic difference maker he can be, there’s not many in the league like him.”
3. No clear stance on Skinner: Adams would not say if he agreed with Krueger’s decision to bench Jeff Skinner for three consecutive games, adding that coaches have different methods to "motivate players.”
Skinner, a 28-year-old left wing with six more years on a contract that counts $9 million against the salary cap annually, has zero goals and one assist in 19 games this season. He has not scored in over a calendar year. Skinner has spent most of this season on the fourth line and barely has a role on the power play.
Adams called his conversation with Skinner’s agent, Don Meehan, “healthy” dialogue. Meehan represented Adams for part of his playing career. Adams also had conversations with Skinner and Krueger, the latter of which included Adams’ perspective. Adams spoke glowingly about Skinner’s work ethic and professionalism during the benching.
“My job as a general manager is to be part of the process to talk to Ralph about things that I’m seeing,” Adams said. “Ralph’s going to make those day-to-day decisions on the lines and who plays with who and how players are used. But we talk about it, and you know what? What I have seen out of Jeff is really impressive, though, because there was not one minute of him hanging his head or being negative. He worked through it with (director of player development) Matt Ellis on the ice doing extra work. He’s come out of it and obviously he’s had his chances, the puck just hasn’t gone in the net for him.”
4. Goaltending not a priority: The Sabres continue to evaluate possible upgrades in goal with Linus Ullmark out at least one month, Adams said. However, Adams does not see goaltending as a significant problem.
Entering Friday, the Sabres were tied for 24th in 5-on-5 save percentage. Carter Hutton has a 1-6-1 record with an .891 save percentage, while Jonas Johansson is 0-2 with a .902 save percentage. According to Evolving-Hockey.com’s goals saved above expected, a metric that accounts for the quality of shots faced, Ullmark and Hutton rank 25th and 27th, respectively, among the 46 NHL goalies to appear in at least eight games this season.
The Sabres rank 23rd in the NHL in suppressing shot quality at 5-on-5, meaning their defensive-zone coverage is doing a poor job limiting opponents’ scoring chances.
“That is not why our record is what it is," Adams said of goaltending. "We’ll always look for ways to improve, but overall, I think they’ve been solid.”