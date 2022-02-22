Sabres get good news as Rasmus Dahlin returns to practice, preps for road trip

The biggest item was the Johnson play, which had Granato and Sabres fans irate because Dahlin was hit with a high stick and interfered with and there was no call. Replays showed Colorado's Mikko Rantanen gliding away with the puck after the collision, clearly expecting the whistle for a penalty, and then re-accelerating through his zone when he heard none.

With a stunned Dahlin still on the ice, the puck was advanced and the Avs got the go-ahead goal from Alex Newhook in what became a 5-3 victory.

+4 Inside the NHL: What happened in Vegas is never far from Alex Tuch's mind What happened in Vegas the last four years (three Western Conference finals appearances, one Stanley Cup final appearance) doesn't stay there. It's the experience Alex Tuch can lean on to try to replicate with the team he grew up loving as a kid outside of Syracuse.

"You want to win games and when stuff like that happens, it's unfortunate," Dahlin said. "I'm not complaining. It's hockey. It goes so fast out there. It just (stinks) that they scored on that play. Life goes on."

Dahlin, however, admitted the play was still on his mind a few minutes later.

"Of course, I want a penalty on that one but it goes so fast," Dahlin said. "And it was behind the net, too. And the puck was in another zone. I'm not mad about it (now). I was pretty angry but you've just got to focus on the next shift. And we were down one goal. So we had to go back to try to score. I tried to do everything I could."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.