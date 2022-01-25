Sabres get development bonus as Canada tabs Owen Power, Devon Levi for Olympics

In his first year of college play, Levi has had a breakout season and is a prime candidate for both the Hobey Baker and the Mike Richter Award for the top college goalie. He has started all 24 games for Northeastern this season, going 16-7-1 with a 1.55 goals-against average and .948 save percentage while compiling nine shutouts. He leads the NCAA in shutouts, is tied for the top spot in save percentage and is second in GAA. The shutout total is three shy of the NCAA record of 12 set by Niagara's Greg Gardner in 1999-2000.

Levi was acquired by the Sabres from the Florida Panthers in July in the trade for Sam Reinhart. A silver medalist at the 2021 World Juniors, he will compete for playing time with 31-year-old Edward Pasquale, a longtime AHL goalie now playing in the KHL; and Matt Tomkins, a 27-year-old now playing in Sweden for Frolunda, the team that produced Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

"It is an experience that is extremely unique, extremely rare," Granato said. "And there's no Olympian that would probably be able to tell you that there wasn't some life-changing component to becoming an Olympian. So to have two young, talented guys like that, that opportunity is a real bonus for us as an organization."