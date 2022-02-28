Sabres gearing up for busy March that includes Heritage Classic, trade deadline

Faced with another losing streak amid a development season, Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson spoke with conviction Sunday when describing what he and his teammates want to accomplish over the final 28 games.

“Obviously, the results aren't what we want, but I feel like we're piecing things together right now and we’ve just got to find a way to have consistency,” Thompson said after the 4-2 loss in Dallas on Sunday. “It's gotta be that next step for us.”

The month of February began with signs of a possible turnaround. Goalies Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarski were back, and the Sabres were coming off an encouraging performance against the Colorado Avalanche, a Stanley Cup contender.

The road loss to end January showed that although the Sabres’ young core has raw talent that still needs to be developed, they have the speed and skill to overcome inexperience some nights. February ended much like it began, as coach Don Granato’s club is still trying to string together wins.

The Sabres went 2-7-1 in February, capped by a sixth consecutive loss Sunday in Dallas, and now sit 29th in the NHL with 40 standings points through 54 games.