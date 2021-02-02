Sabres game vs. Islanders is postponed due to Covid protocols

The Buffalo Sabres' game Tuesday night against the New York Islanders in Nassau Coliseum has been postponed, the NHL has announced.
A day after completing a two-game series against the Buffalo Sabres in KeyBank Center, the New Jersey Devils have had their training facility in Newark shut down by the NHL because of a Covid-19 outbreak.
Because of a Covid-19 outbreak among the New Jersey Devils, Buffalo's opponent Saturday in Sunday in KeyBank Center, the league postponed the game out of an abundance of caution.
"Due to weather conditions yesterday, the Sabres altered their travel schedule so as to fly to New York today," the NHL said in a statement. "So that required COVID contact tracing and testing protocols can be completed appropriately, the decision has been made to reschedule the game for a future date."
Ten Devils are now on the NHL's Covid Protocol list, including five who played against the Sabres over the weekend.
The Sabres' charter flight to New York, postponed on Monday, never left as scheduled Tuesday morning. The Sabres and Islanders are scheduled to meet in Nassau Coliseum on Thursday night. The status of that game is uncertain based on the Sabres' testing results from today. Those are generally released in the late afternoon.
Players who land on the NHL Covid Protocol list do not necessarily have a positive test. They could also be close contacts or be involved in quarantine situations due to local, state or national laws. New Jersey center Travis Zajac was ruled out of Saturday's game against the Sabres due to Covid protocols and the Sabres reportedly inquired about whether Sunday's game should go forward.
That game was also played but not before New Jersey winger Kyle Palmieri was ruled out by the protocols, an announcement the Devils released after the opening faceoff. On Monday, the NHL shut down the New Jersey facility when Michael McLeod, Pavel Zacha, Janne Kuokkanen and Andreas Johnsson landed on the list -- and all four played against the Sabres on Sunday.
"Responses to Covid situations, including game decisions, are made based on all available contact tracing information and reflect medical determinations relating to the likelihood and risk of transmission and the potential of outbreak," NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said today in an email to The Buffalo News prior to the announcement that the game was postponed.
In response to Daly's comment, another source told The News the league does not have a high level of concern about in-game transmission between teams. Areas of much bigger concern are spread within a team in the close quarters of the bench or dressing room. KeyBank Center has one of the smaller visiting locker rooms in the NHL, a room that was downsized during the arena's 2011 renovation to increase the size of the Sabres' facilities.
There has been no immediate comment from the Sabres. Coach Ralph Krueger's weekly interview on WGR Radio was first delayed 30 minutes this morning and then canceled entirely.
This is a developing news story. Check back for updates