Sabres game vs. Islanders is postponed due to Covid protocols

The Buffalo Sabres' game Tuesday night against the New York Islanders in Nassau Coliseum has been postponed, the NHL has announced.

Devils shut down by Covid-19 outbreak after back-to-back games in Buffalo A day after completing a two-game series against the Buffalo Sabres in KeyBank Center, the New Jersey Devils have had their training facility in Newark shut down by the NHL because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

Because of a Covid-19 outbreak among the New Jersey Devils, Buffalo's opponent Saturday in Sunday in KeyBank Center, the league postponed the game out of an abundance of caution.

"Due to weather conditions yesterday, the Sabres altered their travel schedule so as to fly to New York today," the NHL said in a statement. "So that required COVID contact tracing and testing protocols can be completed appropriately, the decision has been made to reschedule the game for a future date."

Ten Devils are now on the NHL's Covid Protocol list, including five who played against the Sabres over the weekend.

The Sabres' charter flight to New York, postponed on Monday, never left as scheduled Tuesday morning. The Sabres and Islanders are scheduled to meet in Nassau Coliseum on Thursday night. The status of that game is uncertain based on the Sabres' testing results from today. Those are generally released in the late afternoon.