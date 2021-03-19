Sabres' game Saturday postponed as 4 more Bruins enter Covid-19 protocols

Don Granato's first practice as the Buffalo Sabres' interim coach ended with news that his second game is postponed.

The National Hockey League announced that the Sabres' game Saturday against Boston in KeyBank Center has been postponed because four additional Bruins players have entered the league's Covid protocols.

The two teams played Thursday night in Buffalo after Boston forward Sean Kuraly was placed on the protocol list. The Bruins canceled their morning skate to run contact tracing and conduct rapid tests. The Sabres also didn't skate in the morning because a member of their hockey staff entered the protocols.

The game scheduled for Saturday was supposed to be the Sabres' first this season with 10% capacity in KeyBank Center. Refunds will be issued for tickets, but fans won't be refunded the price of the Covid-19 test because those are done through the state, not the team.

This is the Sabres' second encounter with the virus this season. Nine of their players entered the protocols following a two-game series against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 30-31. Former coach Ralph Krueger tested positive for Covid-19 and most Sabres on the list also tested positive.