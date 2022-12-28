Sabres game here Thursday is still on, pending resolution of driving ban

The Buffalo Sabres are scheduled to resume their season against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night in KeyBank Center. As far as the game's status, we no longer have to say "weather permitting" with the blizzard over, but the game is still uncertain based on multiple conditions in the area.

Foremost is the driving ban in the City of Buffalo.

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown indicated in separate briefings Wednesday that they hoped the ban could be lifted Thursday. The ban is preventing the Sabres from holding practices as a team. Some players who live downtown by the waterfront walked to KeyBank Center to skate Tuesday, and were likely to do it again Wednesday. Some players in the suburbs, who are unable to drive downtown to join their teammates because of the ban, gathered to skate at the Northtown Center in Amherst on Tuesday.

"We are monitoring, and we know the Sabres have a game tomorrow," Poloncarz said Wednesday. "If the driving ban is still in effect, of course, there would be no game. Well, they could hold the game. The airport is going to be open, and if (the Red Wings) came in, they could hold the game – but there should be nobody driving down to attend the game.

"If the driving ban is lifted and there's parking available, then yes, I guess you would play the game and people would attend. When you lift the driving ban, that means it's safe enough to do these types of activities. All I can say is the driving ban is going to be in effect through the remainder of today."

The Sabres have not played since Dec. 19 in Vegas, and have not practiced as a full team with coaches since Dec. 22, A league source indicated there are concerns over competitive imbalance about playing a game without any practice time in a week. Detroit, meanwhile, returned from the holiday break to practice Tuesday and is playing Wednesday at Pittsburgh.

The Sabres had their Dec. 23 game against Tampa Bay postponed due to the onset of the blizzard, and Tuesday's game at Columbus was postponed because of airport closures and continued poor weather in Buffalo.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly has discussed the situation with the Sabres, and the league would like the game to proceed if possible, with temperatures in Buffalo on Thursday expected to be in the mid-40s. But major routes into downtown such as the Scajaquada and Kensington expressways remain closed while snow-clearing operations continue, and streets are parking lots in the vicinity of the arena need to be cleared to handle the large crowd expected to attend the club's first home game since Dec. 9.

"We are in regular communication with the club regarding the prevailing conditions in Buffalo, including team preparation status and opportunities," Daly said in an e-mail Wednesday afternoon to The Buffalo News. "No final decision on tomorrow night’s game has been made, at this point, and we will, of course, consider all potentially relevant factors and will, as usual, be responsive and respectful to the direction of local governmental authorities."

Prior to the blizzard, the Sabres had won four straight games to improve their record to 16-14-2.

If the driving ban is lifted and the game proceeds, the Sabres would have their regular morning skate Thursday at 10:30. The schedule would then continue as normal, with the game Thursday night, a practice Friday and a flight to Boston to open a three-game road trip Saturday afternoon.

The Sabres don't play at home again until Jan. 7 against Minnesota.