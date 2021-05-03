Sabres game day: With UPL out, Michael Houser to make NHL debut vs. Isles

Dustin Tokarski is not available. The Sabres are monitoring Tokarski's status after he was hit hard on a collision with Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak on Saturday. Tokarski replaced rookie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who had started each of the past three games.

Luukkonen, 22, suffered a lower-body injury late in the second period of the 6-2 loss to the Bruins. The Sabres are awaiting word on the severity of the injury, as Luukkonen was evaluated by a doctor Monday.

Linus Ullmark rejoined the team Monday morning after being out with a lower-body injury since April 13. The 27-year-old is not ready to appear in a game and it's unclear if he'll be able to return before the season finale Saturday in Pittsburgh. Granato told reporters the Sabres will evaluate Ullmark following the skate.

"We come back, he had a couple skates on his own and wanted to jump in, felt comfortable enough on the medical side with him to jump into the skate today," Granato said of Ullmark. "So, we’re gathering more information on that to see how he responded and felt with regard to the skate today to see if there’s more reason to be optimistic on him in the next few days.