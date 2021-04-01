Sabres game day: With Rangers in town, next goal is to forge a (gulp) winning streak

Where: KeyBank Center

When: 7 p.m.

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

Remember those things called winning streaks? The Buffalo Sabres have had exactly one this year, beating the Washington Capitals in a shootout on Jan. 24 and following that victory with a 3-2 triumph over the New York Rangers on Jan. 26. It's the only time all season the Sabres have won back-to-back games.

The Rangers are in town again Thursday night and, lo and behold, the Sabres have another chance to win two in a row if they can knock off the Blueshirts.

Observations: Don Granato's changes making big difference for Sabres Don Granato wasn’t the only person on the Buffalo Sabres’ bench peering up at the scoreboard…

They get the opportunity in the wake of Wednesday's 6-1 win over Philadelphia that ended the Sabres' franchise-record winless streak at 18 games. It was the longest in the NHL in the shootout era (post-2005) and equaled the 2004 futility run of the Pittsburgh Penguins' for the league's longest of the 21st century.