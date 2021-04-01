Sabres game day: With Rangers in town, next goal is to forge a (gulp) winning streak

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (7-23-5) vs. New York Rangers (17-13-4)
Where: KeyBank Center
When: 7 p.m.
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
Remember those things called winning streaks? The Buffalo Sabres have had exactly one this year, beating the Washington Capitals in a shootout on Jan. 24 and following that victory with a 3-2 triumph over the New York Rangers on Jan. 26. It's the only time all season the Sabres have won back-to-back games.
The Rangers are in town again Thursday night and, lo and behold, the Sabres have another chance to win two in a row if they can knock off the Blueshirts.
They get the opportunity in the wake of Wednesday's 6-1 win over Philadelphia that ended the Sabres' franchise-record winless streak at 18 games. It was the longest in the NHL in the shootout era (post-2005) and equaled the 2004 futility run of the Pittsburgh Penguins' for the league's longest of the 21st century.
"The distraction could have been there with the streak and certainly was there," interim head coach Don Granato said after the team met today. "But we had to fight to not have it be a distraction, to try to build. Last night was something good and you just keep moving on. Great to win. No question. But we always wanted more than one win. We always wanted more than just ending the streak. And here we are today with the next opportunity."
Sabres update: Granato said center Curtis Lazar will be out week to week with a lower-body injury suffered Wednesday night. Rasmus Asplund will come into the lineup tonight to replace him and Riley Sheahan is expected to move from wing to center. Backup Dustin Tokarski (0-3, 4.11./890) will start in goal. Starter Linus Ullmark improved to 6-5-3 with last night's win. Everyone else who has been in the Buffalo net this year has combined to go 1-18-2.
Vs. New York: The Sabres are 1-2-1 vs. the Rangers this year, while New York is 3-1 against Buffalo. Three of the four games have been decided by one goal. There will be no fans in the building tonight, but the Sabres will be welcoming the general public for the first time on Saturday.
Philadelphia freedom: Five Sabres players recorded multipoint games against the Flyers (Jacob Bryson, Steven Fogarty, Brandon Montour, Kyle Okposo, Rasmus Ristolainen). It was the first time five or more Sabres recorded multipoint outings in the same game since Dec. 10, 2019 vs. St. Louis (Jack Eichel, Zemgus Girgensons, Johan Larsson, Victor Olofsson, Sam Reinhart).
Another big night for Fogarty: Rochester Amerks captain Steven Fogarty had his first goal and his first two-point game in the NHL last night. Now he gets to play the team that drafted him in the third round in 2011 and gave him a chance to make his NHL debut in 2018.
"I loved my time in that organization. They're the organization that drafted me and believed in me and gave me opportunities along the way," Fogarty said today. "Nothing but respect for that organization. They're a very exciting team, they're offensive, they've got a lot of dynamic players up front and on the back end, and a heck of a goalie, too. It's gonna be a cool experience for me to be able to go head to head against them, but if we play the way we played last time it should be a good matchup."
Rangers report: The Blueshirts are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games and trail Boston by five points for the final playoff spot in the East, although the Bruins have three games in hand. Coach David Quinn is 1-1 since returning to the bench after missing six games due to Covid protocols. Igor Shesterkin (8-8-1, 2.32/.925) is scheduled to be in goal tonight. Ryan Strome is the team leader in points (33) and Chris Kreider top the club in goals (17). Mika Zibanejad (11-16-27) exploded in March with nine goals and 21 points that included a pair of six-point games against Philadelphia. No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere is at 5-5-10 with a team-worst minus-6 rating. Two of his goals are against the Sabres.