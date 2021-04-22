Sabres game day: UPL will watch one more night as power play looks to rebound

With Luukkonen not playing tonight, the biggest subplot as the Sabres try to break their nine-game winless streak against Boston will be whether they can get their power play moving again.

The man-advantage unit was 0 for 6 in Tuesday's 2-0 loss here, including a complete failure on a 6-on-3 chance in the final minutes. The Sabres are just 1 for 13 on the season against Boston and Tuesday's showing came on the heels of scoring in both games over the weekend against Pittsburgh.

The Sabres are last in the NHL on the power play since Feb. 27 at 7.9% (5 for 63). They were first in the league over their first 17 games at 34.5% (19 for 55). A lot of that obviously stems from the absence of Jack Eichel but there are other factors like sloppy entries and overpassing in the offensive zone.

"The best power plays think shoot, shot mentality," Granato said. "Even the way they posture the puck on their stick shows a shot threat. We got away from that and we've gotten away from that and gone more to a pass mentality or let's set up a play. And when you do that, you know subconsciously the penalty killer, his reaction is be ready to cover any pass option."

Winger Victor Olofsson, who leads the Sabres with 13 power-play points and has six goals, agreed with that notion.