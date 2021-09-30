Sabres game day: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will go the route in goal vs. Red Wings

Young guns going back again: The Sabres will have Dylan Cozens, J-J Peterka and Jack Quinn all back on the ice tonight but playing on separate lines after they were a trio in Columbus. Linus Weissbach, who had a three-point game Tuesday, will also play again tonight.

"Game one is about getting more information. ... There's an execution level in practice, and then you watch a game and there's no execution level," Granato said. "Practice is kind of where you can see what their potential is more and see what they're capable of. But then the actual comes out in the game.

"You're constantly gauging in the coaching side, when is what we are working on applicable to the game? When can they execute that in a game? And it's more games, it takes some more games. So when I watched the other night, I thought Dylan didn't look like himself. And he probably needs more games, and he'll get to that. And so I threw him back in for that reason."

There are 11 players, including seven forwards, who skated in Columbus playing again tonight.