Sabres game day: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to face tough test in NHL debut

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (12-28-7) vs. Boston Bruins (27-12-6)
Where: KeyBank Center
When: 7 p.m.
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s long-awaited National Hockey League debut has finally arrived.
The 22-year-old top goaltending prospect will start in net for the Sabres in the final game of this series against the Bruins. It’s a moment the organization has been waiting for since Luukkonen was selected in the second round, 54th overall, in 2017.
Luukkonen led Finland to gold at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship, earned MVP honors in the Ontario Hockey League, overcame double-hip surgery, mastered competition at the ECHL level and showed the ability to succeed in the American Hockey League with the Rochester Americans.
“There is a definite presence to him in the net,” said Sabres interim coach Don Granato. “So, to the quick eye test, he’s been fun to watch and see. I’m like anybody else. … We’re excited to see him at the next level, this level. The next step.”
This next step was not expected to arrive yet. The Sabres would have preferred to wait until next season to give Luukkonen his introduction to the NHL. However, Linus Ullmark and Carter Hutton, the team’s top two goalies, are out with lower-body injuries. Jonas Johansson, who began the season as the Sabres’ No. 3, was traded to Colorado. Buffalo will join Ottawa as the only teams to use five goalies this season.
With this being the second game of a back-to-back, the Sabres are turning the net over to Luukkonen, who had a .904 save percentage in eight starts prior to the Amerks’ two-week Covid-19 pause. Since Rochester returned to action, Luukkonen has a .863 save percentage in six appearances, the last of which ended with him being pulled early.
Luukkonen hasn’t appeared in a game since April 10 and will face a deep lineup that includes former Sabres winger Taylor Hall. The opposing goalie is Luukkonen’s fellow countryman, Tuukka Rask, one of the most accomplished Finnish goaltenders in NHL history.
It’s Buffalo's most anticipated goaltending debut since Ryan Miller’s first game with the Sabres back on Nov. 19, 2002. Miller was also 22 at the time, but he had three outstanding seasons at Michigan State prior to turning pro.
“He’s been working hard every day skating, working on his stuff,” Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin said of Luukkonen. “He’s a big goalie. He’s got good mobility. I mean, he’s been working for this his whole life, so we are all excited for him.”
Lineup: Defenseman Will Borgen will be in the lineup again after returning from a 32-game absence Thursday night, as he logged 18:08 with one shot on goal. His defense partner, Jacob Bryson, also played well, earning 20:29 of ice time.
Defenseman Colin Miller will be a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game. Center Cody Eakin and defenseman Matt Irwin will also be scratched. Granato will not make any changes to the forward lines used in the 5-1 loss:
Sabres' lines/pairings vs. Boston:Skinner-Reinhart-OlofssonAsplund-Mittelstadt-ThompsonBjork-Cozens-RuotsalainenRieder-Sheahan-CaggiulaSamuelsson-RistolainenDahlin-JokiharjuBryson-BorgenTokarski in goal. Miller, Irwin, Eakin scratched.— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) April 22, 2021
The focus will need to be on stopping the Bruins’ top two lines. Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak had nine shot attempts at 5-on-5, while allowing only three. The trio was also on the ice for three Boston goals.
“It comes down to we’re such a young team and we’re learning,” said Dahlin. “You can’t play the same way the way you play a different line and the way you play a Marchand line. So, it’s a learning process and you just got to find a way to play with the puck. We’re learning.”
Familiar problem: The Sabres’ power play spoiled a possible comeback Thursday night, as they went 0-for-5, including four failed opportunities in the second period. It continued an eight-week-long trend, as Buffalo is 5-for-68 on the man advantage in 30 games dating back to Feb. 27.
Minor setback: Dahlin has been outstanding since the coaching change, particularly in April. The 21-year-old defenseman has recorded eight points in his last 11 games dating back to April 3.
Following the game Thursday, Dahlin’s six even-strength points and eight total points during that span tied him for seventh and sixth, respectively, among all NHL defensemen.
Dahlin, though, had a difficult night Thursday, as he had a minus-3 rating while playing a team-high 23:28. He also had a 40% 5-on-5 shot-attempt differential. Granato theorized that struggles on the power play created some frustration in Dahlin's 5-on-5 game.
Falling behind: An early deficit spells doom against Boston, as the Bruins are 16-0-2 and 18-0-2 when leading at the first and second intermissions, respectively. Additionally, the Bruins are 19-4-3 when scoring first.
The Sabres are 5-23-2 when their opponent scores first and 3-18 when trailing at the first intermission. Comebacks have become more common under Granato, but it’s a difficult ask against Boston, which has allowed the fifth-fewest third-period goals in the NHL this season.
Rolling: The Bruins are 6-0 since the April 12 trade deadline, outscoring their opponents 23-7 despite a 1-for-18 skid on the power play during that span.
Marchand has 13 goals with 10 assists for 23 points and a plus-16 rating in his last 14 games. Pastrnak is also heating up, as he’s totaled two goals with seven assists for nine points in his last five games.