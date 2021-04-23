Sabres game day: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to face tough test in NHL debut

This next step was not expected to arrive yet. The Sabres would have preferred to wait until next season to give Luukkonen his introduction to the NHL. However, Linus Ullmark and Carter Hutton, the team’s top two goalies, are out with lower-body injuries. Jonas Johansson, who began the season as the Sabres’ No. 3, was traded to Colorado. Buffalo will join Ottawa as the only teams to use five goalies this season.

With this being the second game of a back-to-back, the Sabres are turning the net over to Luukkonen, who had a .904 save percentage in eight starts prior to the Amerks’ two-week Covid-19 pause. Since Rochester returned to action, Luukkonen has a .863 save percentage in six appearances, the last of which ended with him being pulled early.

Luukkonen hasn’t appeared in a game since April 10 and will face a deep lineup that includes former Sabres winger Taylor Hall. The opposing goalie is Luukkonen’s fellow countryman, Tuukka Rask, one of the most accomplished Finnish goaltenders in NHL history.

It’s Buffalo's most anticipated goaltending debut since Ryan Miller’s first game with the Sabres back on Nov. 19, 2002. Miller was also 22 at the time, but he had three outstanding seasons at Michigan State prior to turning pro.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month