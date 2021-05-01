Sabres game day: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen starting for Sabres in rare regular-season May game

BOSTON – It’s Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s net again.
Luukkonen, the Buffalo Sabres’ 22-year-old rookie goaltender, will start a third consecutive game Saturday against the Boston Bruins in TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. He stopped 35 of 39 shots in a 5-2 loss here on Thursday.
A second-round draft choice in 2017, Luukkonen has a .908 save percentage in four starts with the Sabres (13-31-7), who have lost six of their last eight games. During that span, Buffalo has been outscored 30-19.
The Bruins (29-14-6) have won eight of their last 10 games, a run of success that began with the acquisitions of former Sabres Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar, and defenseman Mike Reilly.
Samuelsson has shown resolve in seven games with the Sabres, totaling two points with a minus-3 rating while averaging 17:28 of ice time.
Lineup: The Sabres will use the same lineup as Thursday, when interim coach Don Granato elevated Drake Caggiula to a line with Dylan Cozens and Anders Bjork. Additionally, Arttu Ruotsalainen had success in his first game on a different line, recording a primary assist on Casey Mittelstadt’s goal.
Tage Thompson, on the other, had zero shots on goal in 7:42 of ice time while skating on the fourth line with Riley Sheahan and Tobias Rieder. Granato, though, said the dip in ice time did not occur because of any glaring issues in Thompson’s game.
“I’m OK with Tage’s game,” said Granato. “It can be better. He’s pushed to be better. I think he can bear down and help us score more when he gets a scoring chance and I’ll keep pushing him that way.”
Here’s how the Sabres lined up at practice Friday in Boston's Warrior Ice Arena:
Sabres' lines/pairings at practice in Boston:Skinner-Reinhart-OlofssonAsplund-Mittelstadt-RuotsalainenBjork-Cozens-CaggiulaRieder-Sheahan-ThompsonDahlin-JokiharjuSamuelsson-RistolainenBryson-BorgenIrwin/Davidson-Miller— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) April 30, 2021
Goalie matchup: Luukkoknen will be opposed by Bruins rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman, who has a 5-2 record and .946 save percentage in seven appearances. The 22-year-old had stopped 29 of 30 in a 5-1 Bruins win over the Sabres in Buffalo on April 22.
More history: The Sabres previously played only two regular-season May games in franchise history and both were at Memorial Auditorium at the end of the 1995 lockout season: a 2-0 win over Montreal on May 1, 1995 and 5-4 win over New Jersey on May 3, 1995.
The franchise’s last May game of any kind took place on May 19, 2007, a 3-2 loss at home to Ottawa in clinching Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Sabres lost on Daniel Alfredsson’s goal 9:32 into overtime. Ryan Miller made 22 saves, while Buffalo received goals from Jochen Hecht and Maxim Afinogenov.
Trending up: Sam Reinhart has scored at least one goal in four consecutive games, his longest such streak since he also scored in four straight from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, 2019. If Reinhart scores this afternoon, he will be the first Sabre to score a goal in five or more consecutive games since Thomas Vanek had seven goals in five games from Oct. 10 to 18, 2008.
Reinhart has 23 goals in 49 games this season, two shy of tying his career high, which he set in 82 games during the 2017-18 season. It’s the fastest he has reached the 20-goal mark in his career. He is one of 15 players in franchise history to have at least five 20-goal seasons with the Sabres.
Reinhart’s 15 road goals are tied for the most in the NHL this season.
Change of scenery: Hall has five goals with three assists for 8 points in 10 games since joining the Bruins ahead of the April 12 trade deadline. The 29-year-old has at least one point in seven of those games.
Remember, Hall had only two goals with 17 assists in 37 games with the Sabres.