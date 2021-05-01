Sabres game day: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen starting for Sabres in rare regular-season May game

BOSTON – It’s Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s net again.

Luukkonen, the Buffalo Sabres’ 22-year-old rookie goaltender, will start a third consecutive game Saturday against the Boston Bruins in TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. He stopped 35 of 39 shots in a 5-2 loss here on Thursday.

A second-round draft choice in 2017, Luukkonen has a .908 save percentage in four starts with the Sabres (13-31-7), who have lost six of their last eight games. During that span, Buffalo has been outscored 30-19.

The Bruins (29-14-6) have won eight of their last 10 games, a run of success that began with the acquisitions of former Sabres Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar, and defenseman Mike Reilly.

Lineup: The Sabres will use the same lineup as Thursday, when interim coach Don Granato elevated Drake Caggiula to a line with Dylan Cozens and Anders Bjork. Additionally, Arttu Ruotsalainen had success in his first game on a different line, recording a primary assist on Casey Mittelstadt’s goal.

Tage Thompson, on the other, had zero shots on goal in 7:42 of ice time while skating on the fourth line with Riley Sheahan and Tobias Rieder. Granato, though, said the dip in ice time did not occur because of any glaring issues in Thompson’s game.