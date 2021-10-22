Sabres game day: Top-ranked penalty kill to face Bruins' prolific power play

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Another chance: Craig Anderson will start a second consecutive game in goal for the Sabres. Anderson, 40, has a .954 save percentage through two starts.

Defense: The Sabres have been the best defensive team in the NHL through three games, ranking first in save percentage (.953), goals allowed per game (1.33) and limiting opponents' shot quality at 5-on-5. If you're wondering if this hot start is sustainable, one statistic to examine is the quality of scoring chances the Sabres are generating at even strength and the early results should raise a few red flags as the club ranks 24th in the league, according to Evolving-Hockey.com.

Developing an offensive game at 5-on-5 takes time. Oddly enough, the Sabres are earning zone time and have scored more goals at the front of the net, but they haven't created much offense on the rush. It's not for a lack of opportunity. Buffalo simply isn't converting. The next step is creating more quality chances.