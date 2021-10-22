Sabres game day: Top-ranked penalty kill to face Bruins' prolific power play

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (3-0-0) vs. Boston Bruins (1-1-0)
Where: KeyBank Center
When: 7 p.m.
Stream: ESPN+ and Hulu
Radio: WGR 550
This is the first significant test for the Buffalo Sabres.
Unlike the previous three opponents, the Bruins are a legitimate Stanley Cup contender with multiple stars up front and a healthy puck-moving defenseman on the back end.
Scoring chances will be more difficult to generate. Mistakes are magnified against the Bruins' top-end talent. One of the key matchups to watch is on special teams, when the Sabres' top-ranked penalty kill (9-for-9) faces Boston's prolific power-play unit of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Taylor Hall, Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak.
The Bruins have not scored a power-play goal in their first two games, but they've finished in the top 10 in the NHL in each of the previous six seasons.
"That’s a power play full of exceptional players," Sabres coach Don Granato said. "Not only are they playmakers and scorers, the experience they have commands a lot of respect. So, it’s a big part of the game any time you play them and it’s certainly no different today. But we’ve had a decent start, I guess, on the penalty kill and it’s a group effort. You got to know when to pressure, when to not pressure and be patient. That’s the trick against good units like that."
The Sabres have not started 4-0 since 2008-09 and they have earned a point in their first four games only six times in franchise history.
Lineup: There were no surprises at the Sabres' morning skate Friday, as center Cody Eakin remains out with an undisclosed injury suffered on a collision in practice. Eakin is expected to return to the lineup sometime next week. Winger John Hayden will draw into the lineup and Zemgus Girgensons will shift to center. Defenseman Christian Wolanin will be a healthy scratch again.
Here were the lines and defense pairs from the skate:
Sabres’ lines/pairings at the morning skate:Skinner-Cozens-HinostrozaAsplund-Thompson-OlofssonBjork-Girgensons-OkposoHayden-Ruotsalainen-CaggiulaDahlin-ButcherBryson-MillerHagg-PysykSamuelsson-Wolanin— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) October 22, 2021
Another chance: Craig Anderson will start a second consecutive game in goal for the Sabres. Anderson, 40, has a .954 save percentage through two starts.
Defense: The Sabres have been the best defensive team in the NHL through three games, ranking first in save percentage (.953), goals allowed per game (1.33) and limiting opponents' shot quality at 5-on-5. If you're wondering if this hot start is sustainable, one statistic to examine is the quality of scoring chances the Sabres are generating at even strength and the early results should raise a few red flags as the club ranks 24th in the league, according to Evolving-Hockey.com.
Developing an offensive game at 5-on-5 takes time. Oddly enough, the Sabres are earning zone time and have scored more goals at the front of the net, but they haven't created much offense on the rush. It's not for a lack of opportunity. Buffalo simply isn't converting. The next step is creating more quality chances.
"I’m happy with the direction we’re going with it, and it’s a direction that – we wanted to establish a direction to be a little bit, to make improvements in that area," Granato said of the 5-on-5 offense. "I think improvements are gradual, I think they’ve been gradual and think there’s still a lot of room for growth. But I’m happy with, obviously, the previous three games, I’m happy with the competitive effort and focus in that area. We still have a ways to go, definitely."
Familiar foe: Goalie Linus Ullmark, who appeared in 117 games for the Sabres from 2015-21, will be in net for the Bruins after signing a four-year, $20 million contract with Boston in July. Ullmark is making his first start for his new team because he had some struggles during preseason and training camp.
The Sabres are trying for their first 4-0 start since 2008 and will have to beat their former starting goalie to get there.
Additionally, the Bruins' lineup will include former Sabres winger Taylor Hall, who had two goals and 19 points in 37 games with Buffalo last season. Hall scored his first goal of this season Wednesday night against Philadelphia.
Back-to-back: The Sabres went 4-10-0 in the first game of back-to-back sets and 4-9-1 in the second game last season. Buffalo will play the Devils in New Jersey on Saturday night.
On the puck: The Sabres seemed to rarely have possession in the final weeks under former coach Ralph Krueger. Last season, Buffalo averaged 28.3 shots on goal per game, a mark that ranked 28th in the National Hockey League. In three games this season, the Sabres are averaging 37.3, which is good for fourth in the NHL. The Bruins, meanwhile, are averaging a league-best 40 shots per game.
Sabres' offensive leaders:
Girgensons: 2 G, 2 A, 4 PTS, +3
Colin Miller: 0 G, 4 A, 4 PTS, +3