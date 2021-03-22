Sabres game day: Tie of franchise futility mark at stake against Rangers

With Igor Shesterkin (groin) still out, No. 3 man Keith Kinkaid will start tonight in goal and he's been excellent to date (2-1-1, 2.07/.918). He made 28 saves in Saturday's 3-1 win at Washington and had a road shutout streak snapped at 160:59, fourth in franchise history.

No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere has four goals, eight points and a team-worst minus-7 rating. Two of Lafreniere's goals are against the Sabres, including his overtime winner Jan. 28 in KeyBank Center.

Special teams battle: The Rangers are third in the NHL on the penalty kill at 86.6% and are 15 for 17 over the last five games. The Buffalo power play has slipped to eighth in the league – and is 0 for 19 over the last 12 games. The last power-play goal was Sam Reinhart's third-period tally in the Feb. 25 overtime loss to New Jersey that opened the winless streak.

It's a 40-minute game: The Sabres are 0-17-1 this season when trailing after two periods and the Rangers are 0-9-0. They are two of the eight NHL teams without a win in that spot, and it should be no surprise that Buffalo's record is the worst in the league.