Sabres game day: The Thompson brothers go head-to-head in New Jersey

Tyce Thompson had 11 goals and 25 points for the Friars in 25 games this season after posting career-best numbers (19-25-44) last year, when he finished third in the NCAA in scoring.

Sabres interim coach Don Granato saw both brothers play at USA Hockey festivals and coached Tage on the U.S. National Developmental Team.

"That is really exciting. I got to see both Tage and Tyce at a very young age and when I first saw both of them play, it was really easy for me to see the potential was there," Granato said. "Knowing the family and having coached Tage at the amateur level, this is pretty neat to be a part of it."

Lineup news: Granato announced that the team is holding Taylor Hall out of the lineup tonight in advance of a potential trade, just like the Devils are doing for the second-straight game with veteran winger Kyle Palmieri. Kyle Okposo, who didn't practice Monday due to maintenance, will play. With no Hall in the lineup, there's a good chance Arttu Ruotsalainen will make his NHL debut.