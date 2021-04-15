Sabres game day: The pushback must continue to survive against Capitals

Capitals report: Washington went 8-0 against New Jersey this year and is trying to avoid losing a regulation game to Buffalo as the Caps are 6-0-1 against the Sabres. ... Rookie Vitek Vanecek will be in goal looking to pad his season numbers (17-7-3, 2.60/.913) with another strong showing against the Sabres – as he's 5-0-1, 1.79/.941 against them. ... Leading scorer Nicklas Backstrom (14-30-44) is playing his 1,000th game tonight, joining Alex Ovechkin as the only players in franchise history to reach that mark. ... Former Sabre Conor Sheary (11-8-19) is playing his first game after signing a two-year, $3 million extension.

Great Eight update: Ovechkin has 22 goals and 39 points in 39 games this season and is up to 728 goals for his career. He's three shy of tying Marcel Dionne for fifth all-time at 731. If he gets to 30, he will set the NHL record with 16 consecutive 30-goal seasons (currently tied at 15 with Mike Gartner and Jaromir Jagr).

Ovechkin is on a 46-goal pace for a regular 82-game season. He has two goals and five points in five games against the Sabres this season, and 35 goals/56 points in 55 career games against Buffalo. He missed two January meetings with Buffalo while serving time in quarantine after being a close contact to Ilya Samsonov after the goalie had a positive Covid-19 test.