Sabres game day: The pushback must continue to survive against Capitals

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (10-25-7) vs. Washington Capitals (28-11-4)
Where: Capital One Arena
When: 7 p.m.
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
The Sabres have points in seven of their last nine games (4-2-3). They've come back in the third period for points in two straight games. They were getting pushed around badly Tuesday in Boston but pushed back to the point they were the better team in the third period and overtime before losing in a shootout. They close their road trip tonight at East leader Washington, hoping some of that mojo carries over.
"We grew as a team in that game and the way that we pushed in the third, against a team like that team that needs to get points," winger Kyle Okposo said today. "We pushed hard, we did it together. and we did it the right way. We have a belief in our game in the way that we need to play collectively. And I think that is a monumental thing for some of our young guys to go through something like that. It shows that we're taking steps, and definitely a fun one to look back on."
The Sabres are 1-5-1 against Washington this year – and that win, Jan. 24 in a shootout, is the only one they have against the East's four playoff teams. The Sabres are 1-17-2 against the Caps, Boston, Pittsburgh and the New York Islanders, and 12 of their final 14 games are against that quartet.
"We know it's going to be a tough game," Okposo said. "We know that they're good hockey team, but we're excited for the challenge. That's why you play the game and that's what we're going to look forward to in the next 15 games or however many we have left."
Lineup news: The starter in goal will be Dustin Tokarski (0-4-2, 3.54/.905) and the backup will be Michael Houser. Interim coach Don Granato said he didn't know what the Sabres would do about a No. 3 goalie, as the team is hoping to have more information on the injuries to Carter Hutton and Linus Ullmark when it returns home Friday. Prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is day to day in Rochester with a lower body injury and did not play in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Cleveland.
"Obviously the the eye toward 'UPL' would be natural in this case," Granato said when asked today if the Finn would have otherwise gotten the call. "But as you mentioned, he has had a challenge there as well."
Riley Sheahan will sit tonight after taking a heavy hit in Boston, but is listed as day to day. Tobias Rieder will come back into the lineup. Here's how the Sabres lined up Tuesday, with Rieder almost certainly sliding into Sheahan's spot:
Lines and pairs in Boston, according to @BuffaloSabres:Skinner-Reinhart-OlofssonAsplund-Mittelstadt-ThompsonBjork-Cozens-RuotsalainenSheahan-Eakin-OkposoBryson-RistolainenDahlin-JokiharjuIrwin-MillerUllmark in goal.— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) April 13, 2021
Capitals report: Washington went 8-0 against New Jersey this year and is trying to avoid losing a regulation game to Buffalo as the Caps are 6-0-1 against the Sabres. ... Rookie Vitek Vanecek will be in goal looking to pad his season numbers (17-7-3, 2.60/.913) with another strong showing against the Sabres – as he's 5-0-1, 1.79/.941 against them. ... Leading scorer Nicklas Backstrom (14-30-44) is playing his 1,000th game tonight, joining Alex Ovechkin as the only players in franchise history to reach that mark. ... Former Sabre Conor Sheary (11-8-19) is playing his first game after signing a two-year, $3 million extension.
Great Eight update: Ovechkin has 22 goals and 39 points in 39 games this season and is up to 728 goals for his career. He's three shy of tying Marcel Dionne for fifth all-time at 731. If he gets to 30, he will set the NHL record with 16 consecutive 30-goal seasons (currently tied at 15 with Mike Gartner and Jaromir Jagr).
Ovechkin is on a 46-goal pace for a regular 82-game season. He has two goals and five points in five games against the Sabres this season, and 35 goals/56 points in 55 career games against Buffalo. He missed two January meetings with Buffalo while serving time in quarantine after being a close contact to Ilya Samsonov after the goalie had a positive Covid-19 test.