Sabres game day: Snapping historic skid will require solving Flyers' Brian Elliott

Lineup shift: With Eric Staal gone and Jack Eichel injured, the Sabres moved former eighth overall draft choice Casey Mittelstadt back to center. The 22-year-old centered a line with Taylor Hall and Tage Thompson during the morning skate Monday.

Mittelstadt was used strictly on the wing under former coach Ralph Krueger this season, but individual performance and team need led to the change.

Under Krueger, Mittelstadt was uses strictly at center this season. Faceoff could be a challenge against the Flyers, who are among the top teams in the NHL in the faceoff circle. Mittelstadt went 1-for-9 on draws Saturday in Boston, but he is converting at a 50% clip in 18 games.

“Mitzy has been very good in the areas we need to see him good at,” said Granato. “And that is being competitive. And that's absorbing the experience of playing center: mistakes or adjustments he could make. But the two real good components there are he's competing very hard. And he's adjusting. He's acclimating. He's acclimating fast. And I spoke on it many of times, learn fast.

“So, I've been happy with that. I think he's been confident in that position. It's a position he was more challenged with last year. And he can see and feel progress within the league this year.”