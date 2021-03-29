Sabres game day: Snapping historic skid will require solving Flyers' Brian Elliott

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (6-23-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16-13-4)
Where: KeyBank Center.
When: 7 p.m.
TV: MSG.
Radio: WGR 550.
Brian Elliott, a 35-year-old career backup goalie, stands in the way between the Buffalo Sabres and their goal of snapping a franchise-record 17-game winless streak.
Elliott will start in goal tonight for the Flyers, who are three points out of fourth place in the East Division after going 1-3-1 in their last five games. He has shut out the Sabres in each of his last two starts against Buffalo with 63 saves. Across his 14 years in the NHL, Elliott is 16-2-2 with a .943 save percentage and 1.67 goals against average when facing the Sabres.
Buffalo has been shut out more times this season (7) than it has won games (6) and ranks last in the National Hockey League with 41 goals at 5-on-5.
“A lot of times when you’re squeezing your stick and you’re tight, that’s your reflex – you're looking for the perfect play,” said interim coach Don Granato. “So, I would say get away from the perfect and keep it – simple sounds like you’re not aggressive, so that’s not a real good word. But aggressive, direct. And starting with entry, pushing depth. We get pucks to the net, get pucks to the net. … So, simple subtleties such as that. But it all comes to being more decisive and playing harder.”
Lineup shift: With Eric Staal gone and Jack Eichel injured, the Sabres moved former eighth overall draft choice Casey Mittelstadt back to center. The 22-year-old centered a line with Taylor Hall and Tage Thompson during the morning skate Monday.
Mittelstadt was used strictly on the wing under former coach Ralph Krueger this season, but individual performance and team need led to the change.
Under Krueger, Mittelstadt was uses strictly at center this season. Faceoff could be a challenge against the Flyers, who are among the top teams in the NHL in the faceoff circle. Mittelstadt went 1-for-9 on draws Saturday in Boston, but he is converting at a 50% clip in 18 games.
Support Local Journalism
“Mitzy has been very good in the areas we need to see him good at,” said Granato. “And that is being competitive. And that's absorbing the experience of playing center: mistakes or adjustments he could make. But the two real good components there are he's competing very hard. And he's adjusting. He's acclimating. He's acclimating fast. And I spoke on it many of times, learn fast.
“So, I've been happy with that. I think he's been confident in that position. It's a position he was more challenged with last year. And he can see and feel progress within the league this year.”
Lineup notes: Thompson (illness) and Tobias Rieder (upper body) appear ready to draw back into the lineup after missing time last week. However, defenseman Jacob Bryson (undisclosed) is day to day after suffering an injury on a hit with 3:30 remaining in the third period at Boston on Saturday.
Bryson joins an injury report that includes Eichel (upper body), Rasmus Asplund (upper body), Carter Hutton (lower body), Jake McCabe (knee), Will Borgen (forearm) and Zemgus Girgensons (hamstring). Eichel feels better and the Sabres are hopeful he can return this season, according to Granato. Asplund, meanwhile, may be able to return to practice this week after suffering the injury last Wednesday in Pittsburgh.
Here is how the Sabres lined up during the morning skate:
Sabres' lines/pairings at the morning skate:Olofsson-Cozens-ReinhartHall-Mittelstadt-ThompsonRieder-Eakin-SheahanSkinner-Lazar-OkposoMontour-MillerDahlin-JokiharjuIrwin-RistolainenSmith, Davidson, Dea are among the extras.— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) March 29, 2021
Ullmark’s net: Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark is in line to start a second consecutive game after stopping 33 of 36 shots in the 3-2 loss to the Bruins. The 27-year-old missed the previous 15 games with a lower-body injury suffered during the first period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils on Feb. 25.
Ullmark is 5-5-2 with a 2.49 goals-against average and .918 save percentage this season. He is 1-1 with an .899 save percentage in two career games against Philadelphia.
Buffalo will face either Elliott or Alex Lyon when the two teams play Wednesday night in KeyBank Center. The Flyers’ starting goalie, Carter Hart, is receiving additional practice time to sharpen his game. The 22-year-old has allowed a league-high 77 goals in 22 games, compiling a .869 save percentage in what was supposed to be a breakout season.
Streaking: The Sabres’ 17 games without a win is tied for the 18th-longest winless streak in NHL history, matching runs of futility by the Kings (1969-70), Capitals (1974-75) and Nordiques (1990-91). It’s the longest in the NHL since the Penguins lost 18 in a row (0-17-1) during the 2003-04 season.
Those Penguins scored 40 goals and allowed 83 through those 18 games, whereas the Sabres have scored 27 and surrendered 71. It's important to note that Pittsburgh’s skid occurred before the 2004-05 lockout.
Struggling: Elliott will need more help from his teammates if he is to continue the Sabres’ winless streak.
The Flyers have allowed the third-most goals in the NHL this season (118 in 33 games), including 33 in their past seven games. Philadelphia has allowed 9, 6 and 8 goals in recent losses. However, since March 17, the night of a 9-0 loss, the Flyers rank 18th in the NHL in suppressing on-ice shot quality at 5-on-5. The goaltending hasn’t been good enough.
The Sabres have spent too much time in their own zone since Granato took over as interim coach. Bad breakout passes have resulted in turnovers. Buffalo still isn’t creating off the rush. The players seem to like Granato’s preferred style of play, though.
“It’s a little bit more up tempo, a little bit more pressure on the puck,” said Sabres winger Jeff Skinner. “I think most guys would prefer to play a more aggressive style and hopefully as we get more comfortable and more used to the system that it translates into more offense for us and a little bit less time spent in our end.”