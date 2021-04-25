Sabres game day: Sam Reinhart, young forwards try to continue recent road success

“When I stepped in, we had 10 forwards and we had injuries every game and things happening every game,” said Granato. “Obviously, the trades and the trade deadline. It was a long wait to be able to get to some continuity where you can have line meetings and progress from that respect. It is very nice to have lines and that’s why I was tremendously excited even with the D pairings, to get that.”

Return to form: Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has 10 points, including three goals, in his last 12 games. He ranks in the top 10 among all NHL defensemen in goals (tied 2nd), assists (tied 7th) and points (tied 2nd) during that span.

Dahlin’s seven even-strength assists since April 3 are tied for fourth in the league among defensemen. The 21-year-old has five goals with 17 assists for 22 points in 48 games.

Change in goal: Dustin Tokarski will start in goal for the Sabres after sitting Friday night. Tokarski, 31, allowed five goals on 38 shots in his start Thursday, but he has an impressive .926 save percentage in his last six appearances.

Luukkonen, meanwhile, is expected to get his second career start Tuesday against the Rangers in Madison Square Garden.