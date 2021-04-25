Sabres game day: Sam Reinhart, young forwards try to continue recent road success

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (13-28-7) vs. New York Rangers (24-18-6)
Where: Madison Square Garden
When: 6 p.m.
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
The unforgiving schedule provided the Buffalo Sabres with no time to bask in the sense of accomplishment that came with snapping a 10-game skid against the Boston Bruins on Friday night.
Interim coach Don Granato did not have the Sabres practice before a flight to New York, where their 49th game of the shortened season will occur Sunday night. The Rangers are sitting fifth in the East Division, only six points behind the fourth-place Bruins.
This is another significant test for the Sabres.
The Rangers have won seven of their last nine home games (7-2), and have outscored opponents, 45-21, during that span. New York has won five of their last seven games overall, although four of those wins came against the New Jersey Devils.
Artemi Panarin’s 33 points since March 17 are the most by any NHL player, while Mika Zibanejad's 13 goals are tied for the most. The Rangers have a plus-30 goal differential – the second-best mark in the division – and are the only NHL team to have five players with at least 40 points: Panarin (55), Zibanejad (42), Ryan Strome (44), Pavel Buchnevich (42) and Adam Fox (43).
The Rangers have won 11 of their last 15 games (11-3-1) against the Sabres.
The Sabres, though, are coming off a 5-4 win over the Bruins in KeyBank Center, a performance that included 36 saves by rookie goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and a hat trick from Sam Reinhart. Since snapping an 18-game winless streak on March 31, Buffalo has scored 46 goals, tied with the Rangers for the sixth-most in the NHL, and owns a 7-5-2 record. The Sabres have won each of their last three road games.
“The psychology of it was I think our guys began to realize they can win and target ways to win, so there was a confidence in that,” Granato said about the win over Boston. “An assertiveness that comes with that confidence is a big component of it, and tactically I thought we placed pucks better. We took a little bit more time and space away, so we got pucks back in better spots. They’re a very aggressive team defending. We did a couple things a little bit differently. It was very subtle, but I believe our guys felt confident.”
Lineup: Defenseman Will Borgen, 24, will sit Sunday after playing the back-to-back games against Boston. It was Borgen’s first action following a 32-game absence with a fractured forearm. The former fourth-round pick had a minus-3 rating Friday, but he also blocked four shots and helped the Sabres kill two penalties.
This will only be a one-game pause for Borgen, as Granato wants to give the right-shot defenseman more time for recovery. Colin Miller, a 28-year-old defenseman, will replace Borgen in the lineup. Defenseman Matt Irwin and center Cody Eakin will also be scratched.
“He’ll come out and give him a game to breathe, and I expect him right back in there,” Granato said of Borgen. “I think it’s just part of the (recovery) process, really.”
The forward group will remain the same, a nice change for Granato after he dealt with constant personnel shuffling as a result of injuries and trades:
“When I stepped in, we had 10 forwards and we had injuries every game and things happening every game,” said Granato. “Obviously, the trades and the trade deadline. It was a long wait to be able to get to some continuity where you can have line meetings and progress from that respect. It is very nice to have lines and that’s why I was tremendously excited even with the D pairings, to get that.”
Return to form: Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has 10 points, including three goals, in his last 12 games. He ranks in the top 10 among all NHL defensemen in goals (tied 2nd), assists (tied 7th) and points (tied 2nd) during that span.
Dahlin’s seven even-strength assists since April 3 are tied for fourth in the league among defensemen. The 21-year-old has five goals with 17 assists for 22 points in 48 games.
Change in goal: Dustin Tokarski will start in goal for the Sabres after sitting Friday night. Tokarski, 31, allowed five goals on 38 shots in his start Thursday, but he has an impressive .926 save percentage in his last six appearances.
Luukkonen, meanwhile, is expected to get his second career start Tuesday against the Rangers in Madison Square Garden.
“Give him an opportunity to acquaint with team we’re playing,” Granato said of Luukkonen. “It’s the beauty of playing a team back to back. It’s nice for that and many other reasons. We’ll use that to the advantage of that situation with Ukko and give him an opportunity to see a game in this building and prepare for the next one.”
The Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin on Sunday night. Shesterkin, 25, has a .920 save percentage in 29 games this season. He’s 3-0-1 in his career against Buffalo.
Encouraging sign: The Sabres’ struggling power play scored twice, both by Reinhart, against the Bruins’ top-ranked penalty kill on Friday. Personnel changes have made a difference, particularly Dylan Cozens on the top unit.
But the Sabres were also deliberate about shooting. They wasted little time in the homestand finale, as Reinhart scored on a one-timer only 17 seconds into the first power play. New York’s penalty kill ranks fourth in the NHL and third with seven shorthanded goals.
Making an impact: Arttu Ruotsalainen, a 25-year-old rookie forward, has four goals in nine NHL games, including three in his last four. As impressive, Ruotsalainen has been effective on the forecheck and in the defensive zone.
Scouts used to have concerns about Ruotsalainen's game translating to the NHL. He didn’t have elite speed and there were doubts his height (5 feet, 9 inches) would allow him to be effective against bigger, stronger players. Ruotsalainen has silenced those critics and provides offense that the Sabres have lacked.
Ruotsalainen has 25 goals in 41 games between Buffalo, Rochester and Ilves of Finland’s Liiga this season.
“There is much more space than you think,” said Ruotsalainen. “You have to be confident with the puck and make some plays with the puck and you have a little bit more time whether you think so, maybe that’s the biggest thing.”
More of the same: Reinhart's 12 goals on the road are tied for sixth in the NHL, and he scored his 20th goal of the season on Friday. Of Reinhart's five 20-goal seasons in the NHL, this is the fastest he's reached the benchmark. He's only one of 15 players in franchise history to have at least five 20-goal seasons with the Sabres.
Reinhart has 20 goals with 13 assists for a team-high 33 points in 46 games.