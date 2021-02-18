Sabres game day: Ralph Krueger points to 'timing' as reason for lack of scoring

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The 26-year-old has three goals this season, tied for second on the team, and could provide the net-front presence the Sabres have lacked in recent games. Meanwhile, Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt are nearing a return.

“I've got a couple of skates under my belt here, those baselines to make sure that everything's good,” said Lazar. “But mainly, it's just getting the clearance from the doctors. And I was able to do that. As you guys know, I play a pretty hard-nosed style of game, so we're going to see what happens tonight. I'm not planning on dipping my toe in by any means. I'm going to go out there and give it my best and we'll see what happens.”

Lineup: Krueger declined to reveal who will be in his lineup against the Capitals, although it seems likely defenseman Brandon Montour will return. The lines also are going to change.

Skinner is unlikely to be united with Eichel on the top line. Skinner had zero shots on goal Tuesday and was moved to the fourth line midway through the second period. His replacement, Tage Thompson, didn’t have success with Eichel, either.

Rasmus Ristolainen did not join the Sabres on the road trip as he works his way back from the Covid protocol list. Here’s how the lineup looked Tuesday against the Islanders: