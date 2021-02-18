Sabres game day: Ralph Krueger points to 'timing' as reason for lack of scoring

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (4-6-2) vs. Washington Capitals (7-4-3)
Where: Capital One Arena
When: 7 p.m.
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
Ralph Krueger did not sound concerned about the Sabres’ lack of goal scoring following the morning skate Thursday in Capital One Arena.
When asked about scoring one goal in two games against the New York Islanders, Krueger noted that his players had a 10-month offseason and a two-week break because of the Covid-19 outbreak. He expressed optimism that the offense will come, beginning with the Sabres’ fifth game against the Capitals this season.
“The principles in play and the structure and the way the guys reentered against the Islanders and how little we gave up, we’re really pleased with,” said Krueger. “We were very unhappy with the finishing product, we’re not happy with the results and, again, we’re not looking for excuses. But the reality is we need to get our timing back. We need to get our confidence back with the puck offensively.
"The only way you can finally get that is in games. That break was tough on us there. You could see there was rust here, rust there when it came to the skill level that we have within our level that is far from being shown at the moment. The potential of this group remains exciting and we’re optimistic. That foundation defensively, we need to maintain."
The Sabres’ 15 goals at 5-on-5 are the fewest in the NHL this season. The New Jersey Devils, who have played two fewer games and can’t match the Sabres’ top-end talent, have scored 21 goals at 5-on-5.
According to NaturalStatTrick.com, Buffalo ranks 30th in generating shot quality at 5-on-5 and its 102 high-danger scoring chances rank 23rd. The problem isn’t limited to one player, either. The Sabres’ stars and depth players are struggling.
Center Cody Eakin, one of the more prominent offseason acquisitions, has one assist and six shots on goal in 12 games. Jeff Skinner has zero goals and one assist. Jack Eichel has two even-strength goals in 29 games dating back to Feb. 4, 2020. Taylor Hall hasn’t scored since the season opener.
Help on the way: It appears center Curtis Lazar will draw into the lineup after his absence on the Covid protocol list. Lazar told the media following the morning skate that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and experienced symptoms.
Support Local Journalism
The 26-year-old has three goals this season, tied for second on the team, and could provide the net-front presence the Sabres have lacked in recent games. Meanwhile, Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt are nearing a return.
“I've got a couple of skates under my belt here, those baselines to make sure that everything's good,” said Lazar. “But mainly, it's just getting the clearance from the doctors. And I was able to do that. As you guys know, I play a pretty hard-nosed style of game, so we're going to see what happens tonight. I'm not planning on dipping my toe in by any means. I'm going to go out there and give it my best and we'll see what happens.”
Lineup: Krueger declined to reveal who will be in his lineup against the Capitals, although it seems likely defenseman Brandon Montour will return. The lines also are going to change.
Skinner is unlikely to be united with Eichel on the top line. Skinner had zero shots on goal Tuesday and was moved to the fourth line midway through the second period. His replacement, Tage Thompson, didn’t have success with Eichel, either.
Rasmus Ristolainen did not join the Sabres on the road trip as he works his way back from the Covid protocol list. Here’s how the lineup looked Tuesday against the Islanders:
Sabres' lines/pairings tonight against the Islanders:Skinner-Eichel-OlofssonHall-Staal-ReinhartRieder-Eakin-OkposoAsplund-Sheahan-ThompsonDahlin-MillerIrwin-JokiharjuMcCabe-BorgenHutton in goal. Montour scratched.— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) February 16, 2021
Here’s how the Capitals lined up at their morning skate Thursday, according to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post:
Capitals lines in AM skate:Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-OshieVrana-Backstrom-WilsonSheary-Eller-PanikHagelin-Dowd-HathawaySprongDillon-CarlsonChara-SchultzOrlov-JensenSiegenthaler-TvR VanecekAnderson— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) February 18, 2021
Goalies: It’s likely Linus Ullmark will make his eighth start of the season for the Sabres after he allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 3-1 loss against the Islanders on Monday. The 27-year-old has appeared in six career games against Washington, compiling a 2-3-1 record and .899 save percentage.
The Sabres again will face goalie Vitek Vanecek, who has made 11 consecutive starts for the Capitals. Vanecek, a 25-year-old rookie, is 6-3-2 with a .906 save percentage. He has started three games against the Sabres this season, allowing seven goals on 106 shots for a .934 save percentage and two wins.
Slow starts: Early deficits are only exacerbating the Sabres’ offensive struggles. Buffalo has scored the first goal only three times in 12 games and holds a 0-6-1 record when trailing after the second period. Washington, meanwhile, has scored first in 10 of 14 games and is 5-1 when leading after two.
“As we get playing more hockey here, it’s important for us to not come in after the first period down one, down two,” said Hall. “It’s a tough hill to climb, especially in a season where teams are keeping it simple. That’s a mantra for a lot of teams with how many games we’re playing. Teams that get leads are going to keep leads and that’s a tough way to play.”
Dahlin's ascent: With Ristolainen out and Jake McCabe easing his way back into game action, Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had a top-pair role against the Islanders. The 20-year-old played 25-plus minutes in each of the two games this week.
"What we're enjoying, of course, is his increased physicality defensively," said Krueger. "His gaps and his reads defensively have been improving daily, and of course the magic that he can create offensively is exciting. ... It is the defensive game, it's the game without the puck, it's the ability to play against top lines where him and (Colin Miller) really had to step up and play a much bigger defensive role for us here the last couple of games with the bodies out, and I thought they did an excellent job."