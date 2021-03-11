Sabres game day: Ralph Krueger marches on in first meeting against Penguins

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (6-14-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (15-9-1)
Where: KeyBank Center
When: 7 p.m.
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
The Sabres' season carries on Thursday night – with Ralph Krueger behind the bench.
The embattled coach directed the club during the morning skate and was resolute to push forward when speaking to reporters for the first time since his team's road trip ended Tuesday night in Philadelphia.
"This organization should want no part of allowing fans back in the building, given the chants and catcalls it might endure. Assuming anybody shows up," writes Mike Harrington.
Krueger said all his focus is on planning for the Penguins and he's not sidetracked by swirling talk of his status with his team 0-6-2 in its last eight games.
"Other than you telling me that now I don't feel that," Krueger said. "I'm aware of it but it's not entering our inner sanctum here. We as a team, the players, the coaches, nobody is happy with the results of late but the process of how we function on a daily basis has not been disrupted in any way. The bite and the fight to get out of this has increased naturally."
Krueger insisted his team will learn from its 0-4-1 road trip, which included three straight losses in Nassau Coliseum against the New York Islanders.
"What a school that was," Krueger said. "Were we disappointed with the results? No question. We're angry about having lost those three games. Do we know more? Have we learned out of that? Yes. Are we taking lessons out of those challenges? And are we focusing on the right things here today? Yes.
"This job was never going to be easy. And it's why I took it. In the leadership style that I like to work in, I know that this is a time when winners can be born if we take the right steps and make the right moves."
Captain Jack non-update: There's no news on any timeline for injured Sabres center Jack Eichel, other than the fact he's out at least a week while he serves his quarantine after traveling out of state for a second opinion on whatever it is that's ailing him most. Eichel appeared to suffer a neck injury Sunday on Long Island after dealing with an ankle problem suffered Feb. 23 in New Jersey.
"We hope to have a complete assessment here within the next couple of days," Krueger said. "Again, we will let you know once we have some clarity on that."
The lineup: Based on the morning skate, the Sabres are keeping their forward lines intact from Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss in Philadelphia. The defense pairs rotated plenty during the skate. Krueger doesn't tip his hand on goaltending choices but Jonas Johansson (0-3-1, 3.87/.890) left the ice first, which generally means he's the starter and will oppose Pittsburgh's Tristan Jarry (10-7-1, 3.05/.900).
It would be Johansson's fourth start in five games and rate as a surprise given Carter Hutton's career dominance of the Penguins (5-1, 1.95/.940)
Looks like #Sabres forward lines this AM are the same and D have been mixed some----Hall-Cozens-ReinhartOlofsson-Staal-SheahanSkinner-Lazar-MittelstadtRieder-Eakin-Okposo----Irwin-RistolainenBryson-MontourDahlin-Miller....It looks like Joikharju is No. 7— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) March 11, 2021
The Sabres (6-14-4) are 0-5-1 in their last six at home.
The Sabres are just 2-7-2 downtown this season, tied with New Jersey (2-9-1) for the fewest home wins in the NHL.
"We've had a lot of wrinkles thrown at us all season, there's been a lot of unique circumstances," said center Eric Staal. "It's been a challenging year in more ways than one. But for the most part, our guys are ready to compete. Our guys are committed to try and help us win. Obviously, it's been pretty miserable here for the last little stretch. We've had some good games and haven't been rewarded. But we've got some games that weren't good. So there's a lot to learn, a lot we can get better at."
Long time, no see: It will be the Sabres' first meeting of the season against the Penguins and their first game against Pittsburgh since March 5, 2020. The Penguins are 10-0-2 in their last 12 trips to Buffalo.
"The skill set through that lineup is enormous," Krueger said. "It's refreshing. I have to tell you honestly after playing five teams so much over the last while, to get these final two teams, Pittsburgh and Boston, up against us is refreshing and we're looking forward to the challenge. But it is a unique challenge."
"It's actually exciting to see a different team," added winger Tobias Rieder. "They have top-end skill up front. We just have to limit their chances, be tight on their top players and not give them too much time and room."
Sabres are lambs of March: Buffalo has gone 25 consecutive games in the month of March without a regulation win, posting a 3-19-3 record dating to a 7-4 victory at Nashville on March 31, 2018.
The Sabres went 2-12-2 in March 2019 to effectively seal Phil Housley's fate. They were 1-3 last March because the season was suspended and are 0-4-1 this year. All three of the March wins in this stretch were in overtime or shootouts.
Milestone ahead: While the fate of Krueger is a daily talking point here, Penguins coach and two-time Stanley Cup winner Mike Sullivan will be going for a milestone tonight.
Sullivan is currently sitting on 299 career wins as a head coach with Pittsburgh and Boston and is looking to become the 50th head coach in NHL history to reach the 300-win mark. Sullivan is also looking to join Columbus' John Tortorella, Washington's Peter Laviolette and former Pens and Sabres coach Dan Bylsma as the only American-born head coaches to win 300 games.
Bounceback: As per Elias Sports, the Penguins have 14 comeback wins this season – the most by any team through their first 25 games in NHL history. Three teams had 12 comeback wins in their first 25, including the 2006-07 Sabres. That Buffalo team started the season 10-0 to tie the NHL record and advanced to the Eastern Conference final against Ottawa.