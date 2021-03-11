Sabres game day: Ralph Krueger marches on in first meeting against Penguins

Krueger insisted his team will learn from its 0-4-1 road trip, which included three straight losses in Nassau Coliseum against the New York Islanders.

"What a school that was," Krueger said. "Were we disappointed with the results? No question. We're angry about having lost those three games. Do we know more? Have we learned out of that? Yes. Are we taking lessons out of those challenges? And are we focusing on the right things here today? Yes.

"This job was never going to be easy. And it's why I took it. In the leadership style that I like to work in, I know that this is a time when winners can be born if we take the right steps and make the right moves."

Captain Jack non-update: There's no news on any timeline for injured Sabres center Jack Eichel, other than the fact he's out at least a week while he serves his quarantine after traveling out of state for a second opinion on whatever it is that's ailing him most. Eichel appeared to suffer a neck injury Sunday on Long Island after dealing with an ankle problem suffered Feb. 23 in New Jersey.

"We hope to have a complete assessment here within the next couple of days," Krueger said. "Again, we will let you know once we have some clarity on that."