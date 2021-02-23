Sabres game day: Overcoming the back-to-back challenge is goal vs. Devils

Sabres' forward shuffle produces lots of chances, still not enough goals On the road against a strong opponent, the Sabres put a strong effort on the ice Monday, but it didn't matter. They lost to the New York Islanders 3-2 on Jean-Gabriel Pageau's power-play goal with 4:52 left.

Buffalo has dropped five of its last six overall. The Sabres are 30th in the NHL in points and 28th in points percentage. They are 2-1 vs. New Jersey this season.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"It's about sticking within the game that we feel works for us," coach Ralph Krueger said after Monday night's loss, which saw the Sabres outshoot the Islanders, 36-23. "It's just creating more opportunity in the offense 5-on-5. That's what we're going to continue to work on and continue to drill and above all, we have to stick together as a group to fight our way through this."

Lineup news: With the back-to-back, the Sabres did not take a morning skate and Krueger will brief the media around 5:30 p.m. The guesses here are that Carter Hutton will be in net, with Jeff Skinner returning to the lineup after a one-game benching because of the shoulder injury Tobias Rieder suffered in the first period Monday.

Less certain is the return of defenseman Will Borgen, who suffered a hand injury in Saturday's win over the Devils when he blocked a shot while playing on the penalty kill. Krueger said prior to Monday's game that Borgen, who did not practice Sunday, was improving and was a possibility to play in New Jersey.