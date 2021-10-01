Sabres game day: Lots of familiar names make their preseason debuts in first home game

For the first time since back-to-back wins by Michael Houser over the New York Islanders in May, the Buffalo Sabres will be on the ice in KeyBank Center tonight.

Mike Harrington: Jack Eichel should assume some risk and go have his surgery The Sabres aren't going to trade Eichel until they can get the return they want, Harrington says. How can you break the logjam? It's time for Ex-Captain Jack to take a bold step: Go have your surgery.

The home exhibition opener against the Pittsburgh (Wilkes-Barre) Penguins is a 7 p.m. start streamed on Sabres.com and aired on WGR Radio. And you'll see a lot of familiar names.

This will be the exhibition opener for the top defense pair of Rasmus Dahlin and Henri Jokiharju, as well as veteran blueliner Colin Miller and returning forwards Jeff Skinner, Casey Mittelstadt, Victor Olofsson, Kyle Okposo and Drake Caggiula. The Sabres are 1-1 in the preseason after Thursday's 6-2 loss in Detroit.

"We were just talking about fresh guys in but we don't how fresh they'll be because they haven't played," coach Don Granato said after today's morning skate. "So that's an unknown. We do know they need games obviously to get in game shape and it will be nice to be at home I think. I think we can learn from the first two games. Last night, when we simplified things the game was easier for us. When we complicated it, we had a lot more work to do."