Sabres game day: Lineup could change for difficult test against Alex Ovechkin

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (5-4-2) vs. Washington Capitals (5-2-4)
Where: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
When: 7 p.m.
TV: MSG in Western New York
Radio: WGR 550
Washington, D.C. – The Capitals won't be at full strength when they face the Sabres in Capital One Arena on Monday night.
T.J. Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom and Anthony Mantha are out because of injury. It's a younger forward group than we're accustomed to seeing in Washington, but the Capitals are still dangerous and have one of the league's all-time great goal scorers.
Alex Ovechkin is the third player in NHL history to post 18-plus points through his first 10 games of a season at age 36 or older, following Mario Lemieux (23 points in 2002-03) and Maurice Richard (19 points in 1957-58). Ovechkin has 10 points and 18 points in 11 games for the Capitals.
The Sabres, meanwhile, are winless in four straight games and have allowed 17 goals during that span, including four in an overtime loss to Detroit on Saturday night in KeyBank Center.
As a result, coach Don Granato told reporters Monday morning that he's considering lineup changes, although he wasn't ready to reveal which 18 skaters he'll deploy. Regardless of who is on the ice, the Sabres have to find a way to not help the Capitals.
"They have scorers, but they have an intelligence obviously with the experience they have as players," said Granato. "You’ve got to manage the puck well. They’re waiting for you to give them something easy and they’re smart when they pressure. ... That comes with experience in that regard, so we have to manage the puck well because any mismanagement, they look to turn and execute it. They wait for those mistakes and they’ve proven that over the years."
Lineup: With no extra forward on the roster, the primary question is whether Granato will turn to defenseman Christian Wolanin, who has yet to appear in a game since he was claimed off waivers by Buffalo on Oct. 16.
Wolanin rotated with Will Butcher and Rasmus Dahlin during practice Sunday in Buffalo:
Sabres’ lines/pairings at practice:Skinner-Thompson-AsplundCaggiula-Cozens-HinostrozaGirgensons-Eakin-OkposoBjork-Ruotsalainen-Hayden Wolanin/Butcher-DahlinBryson-MillerHagg-Pysyk— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) November 7, 2021
In net: We also don't know which goalie the Sabres will use against Washington. It's likely that Dustin Tokarski will make his fifth start in goal. Tokarski stopped 29 of 33 shots in the overtime loss to Detroit and has a .915 save percentage this season.
The other option is Aaron Dell, a 32-year-old who had a .905 save percentage in three appearances with the Rochester Americans. Craig Anderson did not join the Sabres on the trip, as he's still day to day with an upper-body injury.
Victor Olofsson, Casey Mittelstadt and Henri Jokiharju are still out.
Depth scoring: The Sabres have received at least one point from 19 different players and 14 players have at least one goal.
Reunion: A delay with the visa process prevented winger Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from appearing in a preseason game with the Sabres after he was claimed off waivers in October.
Jonsson-Fjallby returned to the Capitals after he was unable to earn a roster spot with the Sabres and is expected to make his NHL debut for Washington on Monday night. Jonsson-Fjallby, 23, had three goals and seven points in nine games for the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.
Here's how the Capitals lined up at their morning skate in Arlington, Va.:
Capitals lines at morning skate: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-WilsonSheary-Eller-SprongHagelin-Dowd-HathawayAJF-McMichael-LeasonFehervary-CarlsonOrlov-JensenTvR-Schultz— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 8, 2021
The Capitals are also expected to start Vitek Vanecek in goal. Vanecek went 5-1-1 against the Sabres last season, recording a .927 save percentage in those seven starts.
Standings watch: The Sabres sit fifth in the Atlantic Division, nine points behind the first-place Florida Panthers. Washington, meanwhile, is tied for third in the Metropolitan with 14 points, trailing Carolina by four points.