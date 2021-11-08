Sabres game day: Lineup could change for difficult test against Alex Ovechkin

The Sabres, meanwhile, are winless in four straight games and have allowed 17 goals during that span, including four in an overtime loss to Detroit on Saturday night in KeyBank Center.

As a result, coach Don Granato told reporters Monday morning that he's considering lineup changes, although he wasn't ready to reveal which 18 skaters he'll deploy. Regardless of who is on the ice, the Sabres have to find a way to not help the Capitals.

"They have scorers, but they have an intelligence obviously with the experience they have as players," said Granato. "You’ve got to manage the puck well. They’re waiting for you to give them something easy and they’re smart when they pressure. ... That comes with experience in that regard, so we have to manage the puck well because any mismanagement, they look to turn and execute it. They wait for those mistakes and they’ve proven that over the years."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Lineup: With no extra forward on the roster, the primary question is whether Granato will turn to defenseman Christian Wolanin, who has yet to appear in a game since he was claimed off waivers by Buffalo on Oct. 16.

Wolanin rotated with Will Butcher and Rasmus Dahlin during practice Sunday in Buffalo: