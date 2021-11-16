Sabres game day: Latest road test is a meeting with Sidney Crosby's Penguins

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Sabres, meanwhile, are winless in six of their last seven and own a 1-4-1 record on the road. There was some improvement in their last road game, a 5-3 loss at Washington last Monday, followed by impressive showings against Edmonton and Toronto. The Penguins, though, are nearing full strength and typically play well at home.

"We’ve had some preparation if you think about playing Ovechkin last week, then McDavid-Draisaitl and Matthews and Tavares," said Granato. "It’s fun to play top players. It’s fun to play in this league. Obviously, extremely, extremely competitive, but when you’re competitive people like we have in the locker room it’s great to play against great players. We’re excited for that. I know they’re going to be ready for us tonight. They’re a competitive group that probably hasn’t liked their past two results and they’re coming back home, so it will be a great challenge for us."

Goalie: Dustin Tokarski is expected to start in goal for the Sabres. Tokarski, 32, has a .908 save percentage in seven starts this season. The Penguins, meanwhile, will turn to Tristan Jarry, who has a .918 save percentage in 11 appearances.