Sabres game day: Krueger will be on the bench as the schedule resumes

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (4-4-2) vs. New York Islanders (6-4-3)
Where: KeyBank Center
When: 7 p.m.
TV: NBCSN
Radio: WGR 550
For the first time in more than two weeks, the Sabres have a game to play downtown Monday night. And Ralph Krueger will be back in his customary spot behind the bench after battling Covid-19.
"Getting out on the ice for a few minutes just gives you so much energy back. You know why you're here. You love the group you're working with and the potential of the group and the individuals," Krueger said.
"I feel good to go. With the strong support around me, it makes it easier," Krueger said after the morning skate. "I felt really good in the skate today and in the meeting this morning with coaches, and interacting with players here and there. Feel ready to go. So hopefully we'll just take it a step at a time. But at the moment, I feel like it's gonna be a good time."
Krueger said goaltending coach Mike Bales will come down out of the press box to work behind the bench and assistant Don Granato will coach from upstairs. Granato endured a life-threatening case of pneumonia and a bacterial infection in his bloodstream 15 months ago and the Sabres no longer want to risk having him on the bench.
The Buffalo Sabres moved closer to full strength Monday morning with three more players removed from the National Hockey League's Covid protocol list.
The Sabres have not played since their 5-3 loss Jan. 31 to New Jersey sent both teams down the spiraling road of positive Covid-19 tests and seasons put on pause. The Devils, in fact, are returning to practice today for the first time while the Sabres got in five days of workouts heading into this game.
Lineup: Winger Sam Reinhart, who practiced fully the last few days, did not skate today. He missed the games Jan. 30-31 vs. New Jersey with an upper-body injury and is still bothered some by it.
Tobias Rieder, Jake McCabe and Brandon Montour all skated Monday in their first appearance since coming off the Covid protocol list – and all three revealed they had positive Covid tests and endured symptoms.
McCabe and Montour did heavy work after the skate and likely will not play tonight. Rieder said he could play and Krueger indicated Sunday that he would consider using a player in a specialty role for 8-10 minutes. Rieder is one of the top penalty killers on a Buffalo team that's improved from 30th in the league last year to 10th this season.
"Quite simply, we're managing an issue there and what we'll do is make the final call tonight," Krueger said on Reinhart. "But there's still a chance for Sam to be in the lineup. The other players remain day to day candidates. We'd like to consume and digest what happened here this morning. And we will make very late final roster decisions here today."
Newcomers: Steven Fogarty and Brandon Davidson could make their Sabres debuts tonight while Will Borgen could make his season debut. All were recalled from the taxi quad. Rasmus Asplund skated in place of Reinhart this morning but he has been added to the taxi squad, meaning it's likely Reinhart will play.
The Sabres lined up this morning this way:
Sabres’ lines/pairings at the morning skate:Skinner-Eichel-OlofssonHall-Staal-AsplundRieder-Eakin-OkposoFogarty-Sheahan-ThompsonMcCabe-MontourDahlin-MillerIrwin-JokiharjuDavidson-Borgen— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) February 15, 2021
Long time, no see: If you think this kind of break is unusual, you would be absolutely right.
Buffalo's 14-day break is the longest in franchise history outside of Olympic breaks. The team went 18 days between games in 2014 around the Sochi Olympics, 17 days in 1998 for the NHL's first Olympic foray in Nagano, Japan and 16 days in both 2006 (Torino, Italy) and 2010 (Vancouver).
The longest previous non-Olympic break was 11 days in April, 1992 for an NHLPA strike that temporarily disrupted that season.
In the nets: Linus Ullmark (3-1-2, 2.56/.914) was first off the ice at the morning skate and is the Sabres' presumptive starter. Meanwhile, Semyon Varlamov has been a rock in goal for the Islanders (6-2-2, 1.98/.930) with an NHL-leading three shutouts -- but rookie Ilya Sorokin was the first off the ice early this afternoon at the pregame skate.
Sorokin, who has played the last six years in the KHL, is 0-2-1, 3.65/.871 in his first three NHL games. He had a spectacular career in the KHL, never posting a GAA higher than 1.61 or a save percentage below .929. His record was 124-40-21.
The other side: Six of Buffalo's next 12 games are against the Islanders. Mathew Barzal leads the Isles in both goals (6) and points (14). Coach Barry Trotz and GM Lou Lamoriello have 2,151 combined wins, the most by any coach/GM duo in NHL history. Trotz is third all-time at 851 behind only Scotty Bowman (1,244) and Joel Quenneville (933). Lamoriello got his 1,300th win Saturday over Boston.
"We can't let these guys off the hook," Trotz said today of the Sabres when asked about their Covid absences. "Forget about the lineup. let's go after the jersey."