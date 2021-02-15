Sabres game day: Krueger will be on the bench as the schedule resumes

Sabres' Jake McCabe, Brandon Montour, Tobias Rieder return after bout with Covid-19 The Buffalo Sabres moved closer to full strength Monday morning with three more players removed from the National Hockey League's Covid protocol list.

The Sabres have not played since their 5-3 loss Jan. 31 to New Jersey sent both teams down the spiraling road of positive Covid-19 tests and seasons put on pause. The Devils, in fact, are returning to practice today for the first time while the Sabres got in five days of workouts heading into this game.

Lineup: Winger Sam Reinhart, who practiced fully the last few days, did not skate today. He missed the games Jan. 30-31 vs. New Jersey with an upper-body injury and is still bothered some by it.

Tobias Rieder, Jake McCabe and Brandon Montour all skated Monday in their first appearance since coming off the Covid protocol list – and all three revealed they had positive Covid tests and endured symptoms.

McCabe and Montour did heavy work after the skate and likely will not play tonight. Rieder said he could play and Krueger indicated Sunday that he would consider using a player in a specialty role for 8-10 minutes. Rieder is one of the top penalty killers on a Buffalo team that's improved from 30th in the league last year to 10th this season.