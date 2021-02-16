Sabres game day: Jake McCabe, Brandon Montour cleared to play vs. Islanders

Even-strength offense: Krueger’s players managed zero shots on goal in the third period Monday. The embarrassing finish came after a promising start to the game. The Sabres fail to generate second opportunities and aren’t creating enough traffic in front of the net.

Buffalo has scored only five even-strength goals across its past five games and it has a negative-six goal differential in the first period of games this season.

“I think at the moment we’re tending to look for the perfect play,” said Krueger. “When we do get O-zone time, looking for the perfect feed through the seam or the slot where the other team transitions off that instead of us getting a second opportunity and I think simplicity and net pressure, those are going to be really important elements for us to get our 5-on-5 game going, especially as you already mentioned early in the games, get some leads back on our side again.”

Matchups: Neither Davidson nor Borgen played poorly in the 3-1 loss to the Islanders. Borgen was sound defensively and any criticisms of his play with the puck need to be made with the caveat that he had not played a game since last March. The problem was that the Sabres did not have a second strong pairing to face the Islanders' impressive forward depth.