Sabres game day: Jake McCabe, Brandon Montour cleared to play vs. Islanders

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (4-5-2) vs. New York Islanders (7-4-3)
Where: KeyBank Center
When: 7 p.m.
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
The Sabres might be closer to full strength Tuesday night in their rematch with the Islanders.
Defensemen Jake McCabe and Brandon Montour, both of whom were removed from the Covid protocol list, are cleared to return to the lineup after participating in consecutive morning skates. Both previously experienced symptoms after testing positive for Covid-19. They have served their mandatory quarantines, produced negative test results and completed necessary benchmarks to play.
However, coach Ralph Krueger declined to reveal if the defensemen will be in the lineup. The Sabres will warm up with seven defensemen and 12 forwards.
Though Krueger was pleased with how Will Borgen and Brandon Davidson filled in Monday, the Sabres’ depth on defense will be strengthened considerably if McCabe and Montour are able to play. They rank among the top four among Buffalo defensemen in average ice time per game and are key cogs in a penalty kill that is tied for 13th in the National Hockey League.
“I can only say that everybody has been cleared, good to go and we’ll put the final roster out when we go and skate tonight,” said Krueger.
Lineup: The Sabres received promising news Tuesday morning with forwards Curtis Lazar and Dylan Cozens successfully completing a rehab skate. Lazar and Cozens remained on the Covid protocol list Monday, along with defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen and forward Casey Mittelstadt.
Lazar and Cozens are more likely to return to the lineup Thursday in Washington. It appears Rasmus Asplund will draw into the lineup at forward after being promoted from the taxi squad Tuesday afternoon.
With only a handful of players on the ice Tuesday morning, here’s a look at how the Sabres lined up Monday night:
Sabres' lines/pairings against the NY Islanders:Skinner-Eichel-OlofssonHall-Staal-ReinhartRieder-Eakin-OkposoFogarty-Sheahan-ThompsonDahlin-MillerIrwin-JokiharjuDavidson-BorgenUllmark in goal.— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) February 15, 2021
Goalies: Carter Hutton is in line to start only his second game for the Sabres in almost a month. In addition to the pause, Hutton missed time stemming from a hit to the head he sustained in Philadelphia on Jan. 19. The 35-year-old has a 1-3 record and an .895 save percentage this season.
The Islanders are expected to start rookie Ilya Sorokin, a 25-year-old who has played the past six seasons in the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League. Sorokin has struggled thus far, compiling an 0-2-1 record and .871 save percentage.
Harsh assessment: Victor Olofsson made it clear that he’s not happy with his own game at 5-on-5. The 25-year-old wants to create more scoring chances and become a more well-rounded player. He also expressed regret for not scoring on an open look in the first period Monday.
“I just got to keep shooting and obviously, if you create chances, they’re going to go in,” said Olofsson. “I just feel like I haven’t created enough chances. I get one once in a while, but I got to get better overall 5-on-5 to create chances.”
Olofsson, though, isn’t the problem. He’s on a career-high, seven-game point streak and leads the Sabres with five goals this season. Since making his NHL debut March 28, 2019, only two players have scored more power-play goals than Olofsson (17): David Pastrnak (22) and Leon Draisaitl (20).
Olofsson is the first NHL player to record power-play points in six straight games since David Pastrnak (Dec. 23, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020) and the first Sabres player to do so since Daniel Briere (Oct. 20 to Nov. 2, 2005). Dave Andreychuk (1992-93) holds the franchise record with at least one power-play point in 11 consecutive games.
Even-strength offense: Krueger’s players managed zero shots on goal in the third period Monday. The embarrassing finish came after a promising start to the game. The Sabres fail to generate second opportunities and aren’t creating enough traffic in front of the net.
Buffalo has scored only five even-strength goals across its past five games and it has a negative-six goal differential in the first period of games this season.
“I think at the moment we’re tending to look for the perfect play,” said Krueger. “When we do get O-zone time, looking for the perfect feed through the seam or the slot where the other team transitions off that instead of us getting a second opportunity and I think simplicity and net pressure, those are going to be really important elements for us to get our 5-on-5 game going, especially as you already mentioned early in the games, get some leads back on our side again.”
Matchups: Neither Davidson nor Borgen played poorly in the 3-1 loss to the Islanders. Borgen was sound defensively and any criticisms of his play with the puck need to be made with the caveat that he had not played a game since last March. The problem was that the Sabres did not have a second strong pairing to face the Islanders' impressive forward depth.
Henri Jokiharju and Matt Irwin struggled in defensive-zone coverage. Fans will want to blame Irwin, but it was Jokiharju who was late in coverage on two goals. The potential return of Montour and McCabe should give Krueger more options to face the Islanders’ top players.
Krueger, though, has not lost confidence in Jokiharju.
“We think Joki is an important part of our group here and as you’ve already said, at his age and especially in the position of defenseman, you will have your waves that you need to ride,” said Krueger. “We’re happy to have him ride that wave here. He’s an excellent practice player, he works really hard at his game. … It’s important he continues to go on the path.”
Familiar foe: Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau has scored four goals in his last three games, giving the 28-year-old eight points in 14 games this season. Pageau is a longtime villain of the Sabres, as he spent the previous nine seasons with the Ottawa Senators.
Last season, Pageau had five goals and two assists in four games against the Sabres. He gave the Islanders a 2-0 lead Monday with a snapshot from the right circle to beat Linus Ullmark late in the first period.
Update: Winger Anthony Beauvillier, who has scored 57 goals across the past three seasons, will return to the Islanders’ lineup Tuesday night after missing nine games with a lower-body injury. Beauvillier has zero goals with one assist in five games this season.