Sabres game day: Jack Quinn, J-J Peterka set for NHL preseason debuts

Jack Quinn acknowledged Tuesday morning that he should have expected some soreness in his first game following hernia surgery.

The 20-year-old was forced to miss the second game of the Prospects Challenge earlier this month for what Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert described as “load management.” Quinn skated on his own for the first day of training camp, a precautionary measure before he joined one of the Buffalo Sabres’ two practice groups.

Quinn didn’t miss much, though, and said he “feels great” entering his first career NHL exhibition game Tuesday night in Columbus. He’s even back at his natural position, right wing, and will skate alongside Dylan Cozens and J-J Peterka.

“I think it will just be cool to be in that atmosphere and see what it’s like,” Quinn said following the morning skate. “All of us playing our first game, we’ll have more experience and that will help us wherever we play this year.”

This isn’t a permanent switch back to the wing for Quinn. Coach Don Granato told reporters that Quinn will likely play more at center during training camp, but this is an opportunity for Quinn to have less of a learning curve in his first competition against full-time NHLers.