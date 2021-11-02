Sabres game day: Injured Olofsson likely out; Covid looming large over Sharks

Both Sabres coach Don Granato and MacLean said they were unaware of any talks with the NHL of postponing the game.

"And I don't know if we would hear that until it actually happens. I think that's the medical teams," Granato said. "I'm thinking about last year now and we were almost the last ones to know. And I think that's a good thing because you've just got to keep preparing. You don't want to play the what-if game. You want to be fully prepared."

"We're wearing masks and doing everything we can," MacLean said. "It seems like we're dealing day to day with it. We're trying to keep on top of everything the best we can."

The lineup: Sabres winger Victor Olofsson, who suffered a "soft-tissue" injury here in practice on Monday, did not take the morning skate and that usually means he will miss the game. That would leave both teams without their leading scorers. Granato did not, however, immediately rule him out after the skate.

"We held him out this morning because he had an injury or an aggravation that in a spot where we just don't want to aggravate it," Granato said. "So we're doing a little bit more on it. I can't say he's definitively out. But we just need a little bit more information before we decide on that."