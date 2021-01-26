Sabres game day: Henri Jokiharju 'day to day;' Matt Irwin may make season debut

“Over the last few years, that’s kind of the role I’ve slid into,” Irwin said when asked about drawing into the lineup after a long break. “I’ve learned to embrace that role. It’s a challenge to stay ready, obviously, and you want to stay ready. You have to stay ready. That’s your job. So, you treat practices like they’re your games. You work hard and you try to stay detailed in everything that you do. Watch the games and see how they’re going, and when you get your name called just be ready to put your best foot forward.”

If Irwin plays, he’ll likely skate alongside Brandon Montour at even strength and slot in on one of the Sabres’ penalty-killing units.

Lineup: In addition to Irwin likely drawing in, Dylan Cozens is expected to be back in the lineup after Krueger chose to rest the rookie against Washington. Cozens, who scored his first NHL goal Friday against the Capitals, is expected to skate on a line with Victor Olofsson and Eric Staal.

