Sabres game day: Henri Jokiharju 'day to day;' Matt Irwin may make season debut

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (2-3-1) vs. New York Rangers (1-3-1)
Where: KeyBank Center
When: 7 p.m.
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
The Sabres’ depth on defense may finally be tested Tuesday night, as Henri Jokiharju could miss his first game since his trade to Buffalo in July 2019.
Jokiharju, a 21-year-old defenseman, did not participate in the Sabres’ morning skate ahead of their game against the New York Rangers. Matt Irwin, 33, took Jokiharju’s spot in drills and is expected to draw into the lineup.
Ralph Krueger labeled Jokiharju’s status as “day to day,” and described the injury as “very minor.” Jokiharju will be evaluated before puck drop, but he did not play in the final 8:18 of regulation and the entire overtime Sunday against Washington.
Irwin, who signed a one-year contract with the Sabres in October, has played 359 regular-season games in the NHL, totaling 22 goals and 60 assists. He appeared in the Stanley Cup final with the Nashville Predators in 2017. Irwin split last season between Nashville and Anaheim.
“Over the last few years, that’s kind of the role I’ve slid into,” Irwin said when asked about drawing into the lineup after a long break. “I’ve learned to embrace that role. It’s a challenge to stay ready, obviously, and you want to stay ready. You have to stay ready. That’s your job. So, you treat practices like they’re your games. You work hard and you try to stay detailed in everything that you do. Watch the games and see how they’re going, and when you get your name called just be ready to put your best foot forward.”
If Irwin plays, he’ll likely skate alongside Brandon Montour at even strength and slot in on one of the Sabres’ penalty-killing units.
Lineup: In addition to Irwin likely drawing in, Dylan Cozens is expected to be back in the lineup after Krueger chose to rest the rookie against Washington. Cozens, who scored his first NHL goal Friday against the Capitals, is expected to skate on a line with Victor Olofsson and Eric Staal.
Support Local Journalism
"I had a longer chat with him in the break to be clear about wanting him not only to watch the game from the entertainment side but also from the educational side and to understand the offense of the National Hockey League," said Krueger of Cozens. "I think that’s clear that we trust him defensively and that he’s really surprised everybody with a very responsible and mature defensive game, but he needs to figure out how to break down the defensive strength of the opposition and the top players of the other team and also how to use his linemates better."
With Irwin skating alongside Montour, Krueger kept two of his three defense pairs the same, led by Rasmus Ristolainen and Jake McCabe. Here’s how the Sabres lined up during the morning skate:
Sabres' lines/parings at morning skate ahead of game vs. NYR:Hall-Eichel-ReinhartOlofsson-Staal-CozensRieder-Eakin-OkposoSkinner-Lazar-SheahanMcCabe-RistolainenIrwin-MontourDahlin-MillerExtras: Mittelstadt, Thompson. Jokiharju isn't on the ice.— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) January 26, 2021
Ullmark’s net: Carter Hutton rejoined the team Wednesday after missing the previous week with symptoms related to the elbow he took to the head last Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers.
However, Linus Ullmark is expected to be in goal for a third consecutive game after his performance in the overtime and shootout lifted the Sabres to victory Sunday against the Capitals. Ullmark, 27, improved his save percentage this season to .905. He has struggled in two career games against the Rangers, allowing six goals on 39 shots for an .846 save percentage.
“I don’t think it will be that big of an issue,” said Hutton of missing a week. “Realistically, this is kind of what I set myself up to do. You don’t know how the schedule is going to go, but realistically, Linus is going to play a good amount of games, right. He’s really developed into a heck of a goalie here, so my job is to push him and be ready to play when I play.”
Rangers’ starter: Alexandar Georgiev, 24, will be in goal for the Rangers and owns a .943 save percentage in three career games against the Sabres. He has made at least 30 saves and allowed two or fewer goals in each of those appearances. Georgiev owns a .907 save percentage in two games this season and allowed four goals on 20 shots in his last start against the New Jersey Devils.
Power play: The Sabres’ power play fueled the team’s 4-3 shootout win Sunday in Washington. Buffalo scored three goals on 15 shots while on the man advantage. The top unit displayed outstanding puck movement, but as important, the second group was also effective. Staal scored his first goal as a Sabre with a one-timer from the right circle. The key to success, Krueger said, will be unpredictability and an ability to create second-chance opportunities.
The Rangers’ penalty kill is converting at 75% clip this season.
Trends: Entering Monday, the Sabres were the least-penalized team in the NHL at 4:10 penalty minutes per game. Buffalo also ranked seventh in faceoff win percentage (53.1%), a remarkable improvement from last season when it was the worst in the league (45.9%).
Series notes: The Rangers have won eight of their last 10 games in Buffalo. … New York has also outscored the Sabres, 17-8, while winning three of the last four in the series. … Six of the last 12 games have been decided by one goal. … With a win tonight, the Sabres will have victories in consecutive games against the Rangers for the first time since they won three in a row between April 2, 2016, and Jan. 3, 2017.
Milestone: Ristolainen is slated to play in his 500th career NHL game Tuesday night. Only 30 other players in franchise history have played at least 500 games with the Sabres. He will be the first to do so since Drew Stafford on March 11, 2014.
“I guess it means I’m getting old and been around for a while and haven’t had too much success, so I’m extremely hungry and eager to get some wins and make the playoffs this year,” said Ristolainen.