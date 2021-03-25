Sabres game day: Goalie situation a big question mark with winless streak at 15

Struggling forwards: Granato’s plan to coax more offense out of this team has yet to help some of the Sabres’ key players.

Taylor Hall has one goal in his last 30 games and zero in his past 10. Eric Staal is amid a 22-game goalless drought. Cody Eakin has one empty-net goal in 30 games this season. Sam Reinhart is scoreless in his last 10 games. Curtis Lazar has zero goals in his last 16 games.

The plan will take some time to execute, said winger Victor Olofsson, who scored on a penalty shot Wednesday night.

“Obviously everything is not going to be perfect right away,” said Olofsson. “It’s going to take some time to get used to. Today I felt like we were giving up more on the rush and we were giving up a lot of 3-on-2s and 3-on-1s. I think we got to play a little bit smarter. We’re working hard, but maybe not as efficient as we want to. Just got to be a little bit more calm out there and read the play a little bit better. I think that will go a long way.”

Moving forward: The Sabres are going to use these final 25 games to evaluate players for the future. Thompson is one of the most notable examples, as the 23-year-old is going to be given every opportunity to carve out a role in the lineup.