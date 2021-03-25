Sabres game day: Goalie situation a big question mark with winless streak at 15

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (6-21-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (20-11-2)
Where: PPG Paints Arena
When: 7 p.m.
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
PITTSBURGH – In the aftermath of a 15th consecutive loss, Don Granato acknowledged he expected there to be some “pain” in his first weeks as interim coach of the Buffalo Sabres.
The 53-year-old wanted to scrap the ultra-conservative system used by Ralph Krueger in favor of a style of play that would allow the Sabres’ skill more freedom to make plays with the puck.
The Sabres proceeded to allow a combined 82 shots on goal in losses to the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins. Granato had little time to make corrections, as the Sabres face the Penguins again Thursday night in PPG Paints Arena.
The 5-2 defeat Wednesday extended the Sabres’ winless streak to a franchise-record 15 games. It’s tied for the 32nd-longest in NHL history and it's the longest since the Penguins went 0-17-1 during the 2003-04 season.
Buffalo has not won a game since Feb. 23, as its been outscored 64-25 while going 0-13-2 during the skid. Through 31 games, the Sabres are a league-worst 6-21-4. By comparison, through 32 games, the 2013-14 team was 7-23-2 and the 2014-15 group went 13-17-2.
“Right now, we’re making it too easy,” forward Curtis Lazar said. “I feel like we’re too soft in the D zone. We’re throwing pucks away when, if you don’t have anything, just hold onto it, wait for support to come around. Until we do that it’s going to continue to get frustrating. But, like I said, it’s on us. It’s on us to right the ship here.”
Goalie crisis: We have no indication who the Sabres will start in goal because there was no morning skate Thursday. It’s unclear if Granato would be willing to have Dustin Tokarski play a second time in as many nights after the 31-year-old faced 79 shots over the past two games.
Michael Houser, a 28-year-old who spent the previous two seasons in the ECHL, served as the backup Wednesday night. It’s unlikely Houser would be called upon given he has never appeared in an NHL game and has yet to play this season.
Linus Ullmark, the Sabres’ starting goalie, returned to practice Tuesday for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury on Feb. 25. Ullmark also skated Wednesday morning and the Sabres are holding out hope he can face the Penguins.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, the team’s top goalie prospect, joined the taxi squad Tuesday, but he has not played a game with the Rochester Americans since March 10.
Roster questions: Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams might have to add a forward to the roster ahead of puck drop. Tage Thompson (illness) was a late scratch Wednesday and Rasmus Asplund (upper body) did not return after leaving in the first period. Winger Tobias Rieder (upper body) may also be unavailable after not playing in the 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh.
With the Sabres short on roster spots, Adams will have to make room for a forward if none of the above are ready to go. The logical move would be to place goalie Carter Hutton (lower body) on injured reserve.
Forwards Steven Fogarty and C.J. Smith are currently on the Sabres’ taxi squad.
Here’s how the Sabres lined up Wednesday night, as Matt Irwin was the seventh defenseman:
Sabres are going 11/7 tonight in Pittsburgh:Hall-Cozens-ReinhartSkinner-Lazar-MittelstadtOlofsson-Staal-Irwin (!)Asplund-Eakin-SheahanBryson-RistolainenJokiharju-MontourDahlin-MillerTokarski in goal.— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) March 24, 2021
Struggling forwards: Granato’s plan to coax more offense out of this team has yet to help some of the Sabres’ key players.
Taylor Hall has one goal in his last 30 games and zero in his past 10. Eric Staal is amid a 22-game goalless drought. Cody Eakin has one empty-net goal in 30 games this season. Sam Reinhart is scoreless in his last 10 games. Curtis Lazar has zero goals in his last 16 games.
The plan will take some time to execute, said winger Victor Olofsson, who scored on a penalty shot Wednesday night.
“Obviously everything is not going to be perfect right away,” said Olofsson. “It’s going to take some time to get used to. Today I felt like we were giving up more on the rush and we were giving up a lot of 3-on-2s and 3-on-1s. I think we got to play a little bit smarter. We’re working hard, but maybe not as efficient as we want to. Just got to be a little bit more calm out there and read the play a little bit better. I think that will go a long way.”
Moving forward: The Sabres are going to use these final 25 games to evaluate players for the future. Thompson is one of the most notable examples, as the 23-year-old is going to be given every opportunity to carve out a role in the lineup.
Prior to missing Wednesday with an illness, Thompson played in a six consecutive games, registering 11 shots on goal during that span. Consistency is the key with Thompson. He has the tools to be a full-time NHLer, but situational awareness is a work in progress.
“That’s the next step, processing the information, the time that he’s had,” Granato said of Thompson. “We work with him so that he gets a visual of maybe the previous game and opportunities and even lost opportunities to do more, to target what to push for next. He’s a player, as a young (guy), that has been in and out and up and down a lot in his short career, and through that process – and it’s been a long process of a few years now and the injuries – he still has never been able to settle in.
“And I think if we can get him in the lineup consistently and get him to feel settled in, the work he’s putting in lines up well with that, and I feel that that’s really a natural process, him feeling more confidence to feel more determined in scoring areas and puck battles – really a point of taking ownership.”