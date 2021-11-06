Sabres game day: Goalie Aaron Dell recalled with Craig Anderson day to day

Anderson is off to a strong start this season with a .920 save percentage and 4-2 record in six games for the Sabres. He appeared in only six games all of last season for Washington, between the abbreviated regular season and playoffs.

Tokarski stopped 33 of 37 shots on Thursday night in Seattle. He has a .924 save percentage in four games this season.

Lineup: Victor Olofsson will miss a third consecutive game with a lower-body injury and did not participate in the morning skate. Casey Mittelstadt also remains out with a lower-body injury suffered during the season-opening win over Montreal last month.

Olofsson is close to returning, Granato said, but the Sabres want to be cautious. Mittelstadt skated on his own while the team was on the West Coast. The next step for Mittelstadt is to return to practice, but the Sabres aren't sure when he'll be cleared to do so.

With Murray loaned to Rochester prior to the morning skate, the Sabres are expected to dress the same skaters as their 5-2 loss in Seattle on Thursday. Here's a look at the lines and pairings from the morning skate: