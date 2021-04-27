Sabres game day: Game 2 for UPL comes in Madison Square Garden

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (13-29-7) vs. New York Rangers (25-18-6)
Where: Madison Square Garden
When: 7 p.m.
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
It's start No. 2 for rookie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in the Sabres' net tonight. And the first road game of his NHL career will come in the self-proclaimed "World's Most Famous Arena." North American players almost universally love their first time in Madison Square Garden. It's no different for overseas natives like the 22-year-old from Finland.
On Nov. 2, 2019, outside a cramped visitors’ dressing room at CAA Centre in Brampton, Ont., …
"It's my first time here. It's a really nice arena, really nice place," Luukonen said after the Sabres' pregame skate. "It's a pretty cool feeling but in the end, we're here to play hockey. That's what I'm the most excited for."
Luukkonen made 36 saves in Friday's 6-4 win over Boston, including 28 straight at one stretch as the Sabres turned a 1-0 deficit into a 5-1 lead and held on. He's trying to become the first Buffalo goalie to win his first two starts since Mika Noronen did in 2000.
"I just hope we help him as best we can," said interim coach Don Granato. "You want to support him as best you can from a team standpoint, and allow him to kind of absorb and get in the moment himself. Even the second game is still pressure. You finish the first, you get a win. Now you're in New York City, against a team we didn't have a lot of success against the other night (suffering a 6-3 loss on Sunday). So there's definitely pressure and you hope that he can get in his zone immersed in the moment."
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will make his second NHL start tonight in Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.
The Sabres are 1-3 in their last four games after a 6-3-2 run in their previous 11. They are 2-3-2 against the Rangers this year while New York is 5-1-1 against Buffalo. The Rangers have two overtime wins in the series this season while Buffalo has a shootout victory.
Luukkonen was the backup Sunday as Dustin Tokarski gave up a hat trick to Mika Zibanejad and took the loss. The Rangers are 6-2-1 in their last nine games.
"One of the things which helps is to kind of know what they plan to do and what they usually try to do on offense," Luukkonen said. "And there's some things which they do a lot which are good to know as a goalie. So I think it helps that I got to watch the first game. It's really a pretty nice feeling to get to play in MSG, and for sure it helps to kind of have a little bit of the tendency of the team we're playing against."
Lineup news: The Sabres are returning defenseman Will Borgen to the lineup after a one-game pause, and he will again replace Colin Miller and pair with Jacob Bryson. Granato said there will be no changes at forward. Veterans Cody Eakin and Matt Irwin remain locked out of the lineup as healthy scratches.
After four overtimes, the game ended at 1:52 a.m. and remains the longest game in Sabres history. Here’s a look
April 27 is a big day: The Sabres have never played a regular-season game on April 27 in their history but the date resonates with some of their key playoff games of the past, most notably the four-overtime win over New Jersey in Game 6 of the first round on April 27, 1994 in Memorial Auditorium. That's the night Dominik Hasek made 70 saves and Dave Hannan scored the game's only goal at 5:43 of the fourth OT.
On April 27, 1975, Danny Gare's overtime goal gave Buffalo a 6-5 win over Montreal in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup semifinals in Memorial Auditorium. And on April 27, 1999, Vaclav Varada scores two goals and Alexei Zhitnik netted the game-winner in the 4-3 win over Ottawa in then-Marine Midland Arena that completed a stunning first-round sweep.
Rangers report: The Blueshirts remain very much alive in the playoff hunt, trailing Boston by four points as the Bruins play the second game of their series in Pittsburgh tonight. Boston does, however, have two games in hand. Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers in points (56), defenseman Adam Fox leads in assists (41) while wingers Chris Kreider and Pavel Buchnevich are tied for the team lead with 20 goals apiece and Zibanejad has 19.
No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere has nine goals and eight assists while appearing in all 49 games. Fox (1-10-11) and Panarin (3-7-10) lead the Rangers in scoring against Buffalo. Winger Kappo Kakko, the No. 2 overall pick in 2020 and a former World Junior teammate of Luukkonen, has four of his eight goals this season against Buffalo, including two on Sunday.
"A more consistent showing on defense is one of several important steps this team must take to become a contender in 2021-22," writes Lance Lysowski.
Mika Magic: Zibanejad burned the Sabres with his third hat trick of the season Sunday to continue his red-hot second half. Zibanejad had three goals and 11 points over his first 27 games and has never publicly acknowledged he was suffering after-effects of Covid-19, even though the numbers certainly suggest that. Still, it's a tough season to figure for the Rangers' No. 1 center, as Larry Brooks wrote Monday in the New York Post.
Zibanejad has 14 goals and all three of his hat tricks in 23 games against the East's non-playoff teams (Philadelphia, New Jersey and Buffalo), and just five goals in 26 games against the current top four. Notable in that number is the fact he has not scored in six games against Boston, the team the Rangers are trying to chase down.
Numbers games: The Sabres are 6-6-2 in April after going 1-13-2 in March. The Rangers are 9-3-2 in April. ... This one is probably over if somebody has a lead after two periods. The Sabres are 1-25-2 when trailing after 40 minutes while the Rangers are 1-12-0