Sabres game day: Game 2 for UPL comes in Madison Square Garden

"I just hope we help him as best we can," said interim coach Don Granato. "You want to support him as best you can from a team standpoint, and allow him to kind of absorb and get in the moment himself. Even the second game is still pressure. You finish the first, you get a win. Now you're in New York City, against a team we didn't have a lot of success against the other night (suffering a 6-3 loss on Sunday). So there's definitely pressure and you hope that he can get in his zone immersed in the moment."

It seems unlikely Sabres will use injured Carter Hutton and Linus Ullmark again this season Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will make his second NHL start tonight in Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.

The Sabres are 1-3 in their last four games after a 6-3-2 run in their previous 11. They are 2-3-2 against the Rangers this year while New York is 5-1-1 against Buffalo. The Rangers have two overtime wins in the series this season while Buffalo has a shootout victory.

Luukkonen was the backup Sunday as Dustin Tokarski gave up a hat trick to Mika Zibanejad and took the loss. The Rangers are 6-2-1 in their last nine games.

"One of the things which helps is to kind of know what they plan to do and what they usually try to do on offense," Luukkonen said. "And there's some things which they do a lot which are good to know as a goalie. So I think it helps that I got to watch the first game. It's really a pretty nice feeling to get to play in MSG, and for sure it helps to kind of have a little bit of the tendency of the team we're playing against."