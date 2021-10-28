Sabres game day: Four-game Western trip opens on the Ducks' pond

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (4-1-1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (2-4-1)
Where: Honda Center
When: 10 p.m. EST
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Sabres' first West Coast trip since October of 2019 opens on Jack Eichel's 25th birthday against a team many think have long been in the Eichel sweepstakes.
Not much is known about Eichel’s whereabouts since he failed a physical at the start of Sabres training camp last month.
The Anaheim Ducks are in the midst of a rebuild and have lots of young talent – and the salary cap space – to make an attractive target for the Sabres. The question is if embattled GM Bob Murray and ownership have the willingness to make a deal.
The Ducks are 0-3-1 in their last four games but center Trevor Zegras, long targeted by Sabres fans as a prime catch in an Eichel trade, is coming off his best performance of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 loss here to Winnipeg.
The Ducks lost the game in stunning fashion by giving up goals at 18:40 and 18:59 of the third period and it ruined Zegras' two-point night. After collecting just one point in the first six games, Zegras fed Sonny Milano for a second-period goal and then took a Milano pass to score the go-ahead goal with 7:45 left in the third.
"They probably have a sour taste in their mouth after them how they lost the last game," Sabres winger Kyle Okposo said after today's morning skate. "So I know that they're going to come out hard. It's early, the season is young and we're still molding our identity. We've got some pieces to it, but we want to continue that, and we do that by worrying about the Buffalo Sabres and not the Ducks, and the way that we have to play."
The Sabres were chasing the game quite a bit Monday against Tampa Bay before getting a tiebreaking goal from Drake Caggiula late in the second period and pulling away for a 5-1 victory.
"We needed to see what we saw the third period the other night," said coach Don Granato. "I wasn't happy with it and I think our players weren't happy with it until the third period. We didn't play our game. We were off it. And we didn't take control of what we have the ability to do and that has to be tonight. So I'm not looking at an opponent or a road trip or trying to bring all these other factors in. It's get to our game and play. And play hard."
Contrast on defense: The Sabres enter tonight second in the NHL in goals against (1.83 per game, behind only Carolina's 1.60) while the Ducks are tied for 25th with Seattle at 3.43.
The Sabres are 4-1-1 and entered Tuesday sitting second in the Atlantic Division.
The Ducks went 2-1 during their first three games, only giving up five goals. During their four-game slide, they've given up 19 goals. The Sabres, meanwhile, have given up two goals or less in five of their six games.
"I think it's just layers and layers and starting with the forwards who are always starting to play defense as soon as the other team gets the puck in the offensive zone," said winger Vinnie Hinostroza. "So it's the forward's job to force it to one side and the two other forwards try to jump in and create so much pressure so that the 'D' can hold the ice and not let them get too much speed. So I think when our full five guys on the ice are working together as a unit defensively, it's pretty tough to play against."
The lineup: Craig Anderson will be in goal for the Sabres and there are no changes expected to their lineup. Cody Eakin will miss his fourth straight game with an upper-body injury but returned to the club to take the morning skate, a clear sign he will be able to play at some point on this trip.
"I was happily surprised with Cody today, he looked way better," Granato said. "I didn't go into it with much expectation. I thought he would stay out of anything close to contact situation. I mean, he wouldn't. He just jumped right in. So he is definitely feeling better. But no timetable yet. ... His energy, speed and quickness looked good today."
Brett Murray is also here as an extra forward and was inadvertently omitted from the tweet below.
#Sabres in AnaheimSkinner-Cozens-HinostrozaAsplund-Thompson-OlofssonBjork-Ruotsalainen-HaydenCaggiula-Girgensons-Okposo----Dahlin-ButcherBryson-MillerHagg-Pysyk---Extras: Eakin-Wolanin— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) October 28, 2021
Mittelstadt, 21, hasn't practiced or appeared in a game with the Sabres since suffering the injury during their opening-night win over the Montreal Canadiens.
Another backup goalie: Anthony Stolarz is starting in goal for the Ducks tonight, as John Gibson will play Friday to wrap the back-to-back in Vegas. Gibson has played five of the first seven games, going 2-2-1, 2.94/.909 while Stolarz is 0-2, 3.57/.911. The only starter the Sabres have faced at the time of their game thus far is Vancouver's Thatcher Demko.
Ex-Sabre Linus Ullmark was making his Bruins debut in the season's third game when he beat Buffalo last week in KeyBank Center and Arizona rookie Karel Vejmelka made his NHL debut in Buffalo's 2-1 shootout win on Oct. 16. Vejmelka has since become the Coyotes' starter as ex-Sabre Carter Hutton is on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.
By the numbers: The Sabres have eight shutout wins in their 40 all-time meetings against the Ducks, one in every five games. That's a rate more than double that of any other opponent. Next is Columbus at 11.67 games per shutout (three in 35 games). ... At 992 wins since they joined the NHL in 1993, the Ducks are eight shy of 1,000 and becoming the 23rd team to hit that mark. ... Anaheim captain Ryan Getzlaf is two points shy of tying Teemu Selanne (988) for Anaheim’s all-time points record and 14 points shy of becoming the first player in Duck to get to 1,000.