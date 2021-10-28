Sabres game day: Four-game Western trip opens on the Ducks' pond

"They probably have a sour taste in their mouth after them how they lost the last game," Sabres winger Kyle Okposo said after today's morning skate. "So I know that they're going to come out hard. It's early, the season is young and we're still molding our identity. We've got some pieces to it, but we want to continue that, and we do that by worrying about the Buffalo Sabres and not the Ducks, and the way that we have to play."

The Sabres were chasing the game quite a bit Monday against Tampa Bay before getting a tiebreaking goal from Drake Caggiula late in the second period and pulling away for a 5-1 victory.

"We needed to see what we saw the third period the other night," said coach Don Granato. "I wasn't happy with it and I think our players weren't happy with it until the third period. We didn't play our game. We were off it. And we didn't take control of what we have the ability to do and that has to be tonight. So I'm not looking at an opponent or a road trip or trying to bring all these other factors in. It's get to our game and play. And play hard."

Contrast on defense: The Sabres enter tonight second in the NHL in goals against (1.83 per game, behind only Carolina's 1.60) while the Ducks are tied for 25th with Seattle at 3.43.