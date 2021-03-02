Sabres game day: First order of business is simply to score a goal

"We feel a focused energy today, a refreshed energy also just being in Manhattan and coming into MSG, knowing there's going to be some fans in the building tonight," said coach Ralph Krueger. "All of those things add some bonus strength, but we need to get to the fundamentals we need to execute within our framework."

Krueger cited the need for a better forecheck to help his team drive more possession as one key facet of the game he's watching.

"But above all this calls for character today, this calls for grit," Krueger said. "That's the kind of situation we're in and we need to bring it."

What else can help?

"I think a day like yesterday, a day off away from the rink where you're traveling with the guys you're not really focused on too much," said Sam Reinhart, who has six goals this season. "You just take a minute to regroup and you come back on a pregame skate and just enjoy the process this morning and have some fun with it.

"Guys were executing, putting the puck in the back of the net and having fun out there. So I think that's the most important thing to transfer into the game tonight."