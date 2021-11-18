Sabres game day: 'Evolving' roster aims to fix power play at home against Calgary

Special teams: The Sabres need to fix their power play. It's 2 for 20 in Olofsson's absence and had fewer shots on goal than the Penguins had shorthanded Tuesday night. Buffalo went 0 for 5 on the man advantage. Personnel isn't the issue. Most of Buffalo's mistakes are self-inflicted, the product of forcing passes and trying to enter the zone with not enough speed.

"That game is over and I really think that something good is going to happen today," said defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

Calgary is 10th on the power play, seventh on the road, and its penalty kill is sixth-best in the NHL.

Good at the start: The Flames have scored first in 12 of their 16 games, compiling an 8-1-3 record when getting the first goal.

Standings watch: Calgary sits second in the Pacific Division with 21 points, only two behind first-place Anaheim. The Flames are winless in six of their last eight, but they've had four overtime or shootout losses during that span. They've scored two or fewer goals in four of their last five games. Calgary is 8-1-2 against Eastern Conference opponents.