Sabres game day: Dylan Cozens moves to center with Jack Eichel out

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (6-14-3) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (12-7-3)
Where: Wells Fargo Center
When: 7 p.m.
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
PHILADELPHIA – The development of Dylan Cozens is about to be accelerated.
Cozens, a 20-year-old forward for the Buffalo Sabres, will line up at center Tuesday night against the Flyers in Wells Fargo Center. Aside from a few fill-in opportunities, Cozens has spent the first 18 games of his NHL career at right wing, a move that coach Ralph Krueger made to lessen the rookie’s responsibilities on defense.
With an upper body injury sidelining Jack Eichel for at least one game, Cozens will center the Sabres’ top line alongside Taylor Hall and Sam Reinhart. Cozens earned the promotion by showing mature play away from the puck, said Krueger.
“He’s just permanently on our confirmer videos that we show the team,” Krueger said of Cozens. "He shows up all the time. He has the right angle, he anticipates his defensive responsibility so well and he also makes plays which we need to do right now. Our five-on-five offense needs to be better on transition, we need to create more opportunity, and he’s got the speed and the vision to be able to do that.
“So, just multiple factors and his character is something that you just want to feed. You want to feed his competitiveness, you want to feed his attitude and the width responsibility and that’s what he’s getting today. It’s much deserved and well earned.”
Cozens played right wing on the top line next to Eichel and Hall during the Sabres’ consecutive 5-2 losses to the New York Islanders over the weekend, logging a combined two shots on goal and minus-3 rating.
Center is Cozens’ natural position and the Sabres anticipated he eventually would play there after drafting him seventh overall in 2019. Perhaps the biggest challenge Tuesday will be in the faceoff circle, as the Flyers rank fourth in the NHL in faceoff win percentage.
Krueger mentioned that he may have Reinhart take draws in certain situations. Cozens, though, has won 11 of 17 faceoffs this season. He has three goals and one assist with a minus-6 rating while averaging 13:44 of ice time.
“Yeah, I’m definitely excited for it,” Cozens said of the move to center. “I knew coming into the league that I was probably going to start on the wing and I was fine with that. I’ve played lots of center and wing throughout my whole career so I’m comfortable in both spots.
"I’m excited tonight to try out center for the first time this season but at the same time, it’s not too much different. I’ve had my time down low in the game, first guy back, taking some draws, so I don’t think it’ll be that much of an adjustment.”
Lineup: It appears that Eichel’s absence also will cause Riley Sheahan to draw back into the lineup. Sheahan was a healthy scratch Sunday for the first time this season. During the morning skate, Sheahan lined up at right wing on a line with Eric Staal and Victor Olofsson.
Additionally, Jeff Skinner will remain with Casey Mittelstadt and Curtis Lazar. That line was outstanding Sunday on Long Island. Here’s a look at the lines during the morning skate:
Sabres' lines during the morning skate in Philadelphia with Eichel out. Dylan Cozens has moved to center ... and he's on the top line.Hall-Cozens-ReinhartOlofsson-Staal-SheahanSkinner-Lazar-MittelstadtRieder-Eakin-OkposoDefense pairs are rotating. Thompson is an extra.— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) March 9, 2021
“I think just simplifying things, Mittelstadt said of the line’s success. “Obviously, I’ve gotten pretty close with Jeff since I’ve been here, so it’s nice to have that, some familiarity. I think especially in the first, we didn’t actually have the best first. Just go back to the bench, talk to each other and make adjustments. Obviously, guys like the puck in certain spots."
Rasmus Dahlin, Rasmus Ristolainen, Henri Jokiharju, Brandon Montour, Jacob Bryson, Colin Miller and Matt Irwin were the Sabres' defensemen during the skate. Miller was on the ice long after the skate ended, meaning he’s likely a healthy scratch.
Goalie: Jonas Johansson is in line to make his fourth start in six games. Johansson allowed four goals on 29 shots Sunday against the Islanders. He owns a 3.93 goals-against average and .893 save percentage this season.
The Flyers are starting goalie Carter Hart, who the Sabres chased from the game with four goals on 22 shots on Jan. 18. Hart is coming off an outing in which he allowed three goals on 27 shots in a loss to the Washington Capitals.
First step: Skinner's goal Sunday on Long Island was the two-time all-star's first in over a calendar year. The talent is still there. This isn't a high-priced forward who isn't making an impact with the puck.
According to NaturalStatTrick.com, Skinner leads the Sabres in individual shot quality at 5-on-5. However, the 28-year-old owns a 2.4% shooting percentage, scoring just once on his 41 shots this season. For context, Skinner's previous career low was 7.7%, which occurred last season and in 2014-15 with the Carolina Hurricanes.
Special teams: The Sabres' power play and penalty kill are ranked third and ninth in the league, respectively. Philadelphia, meanwhile, is 22nd on the power play and 28th on the penalty kill.
Across the past six games, Buffalo is 0-for-9 on the power play and 12-for-12 penalty kill. If the Sabres are perfect on the penalty kill tonight, it will be the first time the team has gone at least seven games without surrendering a power-play goal since Feb. 25 to March 12, 2012 (nine games).