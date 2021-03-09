Sabres game day: Dylan Cozens moves to center with Jack Eichel out

“So, just multiple factors and his character is something that you just want to feed. You want to feed his competitiveness, you want to feed his attitude and the width responsibility and that’s what he’s getting today. It’s much deserved and well earned.”

Cozens played right wing on the top line next to Eichel and Hall during the Sabres’ consecutive 5-2 losses to the New York Islanders over the weekend, logging a combined two shots on goal and minus-3 rating.

Center is Cozens’ natural position and the Sabres anticipated he eventually would play there after drafting him seventh overall in 2019. Perhaps the biggest challenge Tuesday will be in the faceoff circle, as the Flyers rank fourth in the NHL in faceoff win percentage.

Krueger mentioned that he may have Reinhart take draws in certain situations. Cozens, though, has won 11 of 17 faceoffs this season. He has three goals and one assist with a minus-6 rating while averaging 13:44 of ice time.

“Yeah, I’m definitely excited for it,” Cozens said of the move to center. “I knew coming into the league that I was probably going to start on the wing and I was fine with that. I’ve played lots of center and wing throughout my whole career so I’m comfortable in both spots.