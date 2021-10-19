Sabres game day: Dylan Cozens may not line up against Canucks' Elias Pettersson

Much was made about Sabres coach Don Granato’s willingness to allow Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt to face top centers in the final weeks of last season. However, Granato isn’t worrying about matchups yet, especially with Buffalo playing five of its first six games at home.

“Matchups for us, that’s going to be evolving, too,” said Granato. “I like the experience out of Eakin, (Zemgus) Girgensons and (Kyle) Okposo. They have tremendous sense of objective as three experienced NHL players of what the task at hand is when they look across the ice and see the opposition. I think the rest of us are evolving in that area and it’s going to take some learning in that area, unfortunately. Again, as I mentioned, we don’t have much of a choice. These guys are going into these situations. I’m not paying as much attention to matching yet as I may later on.”