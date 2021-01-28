Sabres game day: Dylan Cozens, Eric Staal using communication to develop chemistry

Krueger never commits to using the same lines at 5 on 5, but he told the media Thursday morning that he’s encouraged by the communication between Cozens and Staal.

“The relationship begins off-ice, in the locker room, and you can see it continues on the bench when they’re sitting side by side,” said Krueger. “Lots of contact last game. Lots of smiles and comments back and forth. Then on the ice, you can see Eric understanding the play of Dylan and Dylan understanding Eric. Olie, together with them, there’s something developing there that’s exciting, so we’ll see how it goes. Thus far, what I like about it above all is the communication, is the experience of Eric and the hunger of Dylan to learn and grow.”

Lineup: Krueger is not expected to make changes to the lineup following the win Tuesday night. Defenseman Henri Jokiharju will miss a second consecutive game with a minor injury suffered Sunday in Washington. The Sabres preferred to give Jokiharju additional rest, which will lead to Matt Irwin filling the spot on the blue line.

Irwin, 33, assisted on Tobias Rieder’s goal Tuesday night and played a solid all-around game while skating 17:57, including 2:21 on the penalty kill.