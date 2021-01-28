Sabres game day: Dylan Cozens, Eric Staal using communication to develop chemistry

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (3-3-1) vs. New York Rangers (1-4-1)
Where: KeyBank Center
When: 7 p.m.
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
Dylan Cozens knew the puck was coming to him before Eric Staal looked his way.
Staal, a 36-year-old center, passed from the right circle to the slot, where the 19-year-old rookie one-timed a shot for a power-play goal Tuesday night against the New York Rangers inside KeyBank Center.
Their success wasn’t limited to the power play, either. According to NaturalStatTrick.com, the line of Staal, Cozens and Victor Olofsson combined for 10 shot attempts at 5 on 5 and did not allow a high-danger scoring chance.
The Staal-Cozens pairing seemed inevitable once Krueger said in October that he planned to start the rookie at right wing instead of center. Staal, a Stanley Cup champion with Carolina in 2006, has totaled 1,025 points in 1,247 career regular-season games. The Sabres have Cozens sitting between Staal and Jack Eichel in the dressing room at KeyBank Center.
Krueger never commits to using the same lines at 5 on 5, but he told the media Thursday morning that he’s encouraged by the communication between Cozens and Staal.
“The relationship begins off-ice, in the locker room, and you can see it continues on the bench when they’re sitting side by side,” said Krueger. “Lots of contact last game. Lots of smiles and comments back and forth. Then on the ice, you can see Eric understanding the play of Dylan and Dylan understanding Eric. Olie, together with them, there’s something developing there that’s exciting, so we’ll see how it goes. Thus far, what I like about it above all is the communication, is the experience of Eric and the hunger of Dylan to learn and grow.”
Lineup: Krueger is not expected to make changes to the lineup following the win Tuesday night. Defenseman Henri Jokiharju will miss a second consecutive game with a minor injury suffered Sunday in Washington. The Sabres preferred to give Jokiharju additional rest, which will lead to Matt Irwin filling the spot on the blue line.
Irwin, 33, assisted on Tobias Rieder’s goal Tuesday night and played a solid all-around game while skating 17:57, including 2:21 on the penalty kill.
“I experienced playing against him when he played in Nashville, the Anaheim-Nashville series got pretty rowdy there,” said Brandon Montour, who skated alongside Irwin on Tuesday. “He's a professional. He's been around. He knows his role. … He's very vocal out there. So for myself, I never got a chance to play with him all year. Haven't had a consistent partner, so any time you get another guy that communicates like he does, it's very easy out there. He had a solid game and hopefully we can keep it up tonight.”
Here’s how the team lined up at practice Wednesday:
Here are the lines the Sabres are using today at practice. A couple taxi squad kids on ice too.Hall-Eichel-ReinhartOlofsson-Staal-CozensRieder-Eakin-Okposo Skinner-Lazar-SheahanMcCabe-Ristolainen Dahlin-Miller Irwin-MontourDavidson-BorgenExtras: Mittelstadt, Thompson— Miguel Rodriguez (@miggyrod33) January 27, 2021
Strong start: According to Evolving-Hockey.com, the Sabres rank third in the NHL in limiting shot quality at 5 on 5, trailing only the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers. Buffalo also ranks ninth in shots allowed per 60 minutes at even strength.
Rasmus Ristolainen and Jake McCabe are an early success story, as they have been one of the top defense pairs in the league. But Ristolainen said the Sabres’ success stems from a team commitment to Krueger’s system.
Buffalo’s top defense tandem has contributed more than physical play during the Sabres’ 2-3-1 start to the season.
“I think we’ve had better gaps and we’ve played pretty aggressive,” said Ristolainen. “It comes from the team game. I think, we all five guys on the ice, we play much better together this year and really buying into the system. It helps when you have more days in the year with Ralph in the same system. That hasn’t really happened here in the past; we had so many systems and coaches and everything so it’s nice to play the same system. I feel like everyone should be more comfortable out there.”
Goalies: Linus Ullmark is expected to start in goal for a fourth consecutive game and has logged a .918 save percentage – 56 saves on 61 shots – during the Sabres’ two-game win streak. He made 15 saves in the third period Tuesday to secure a 3-2 win over the Rangers. The Sabres, though, rank 27th in the NHL in 5-on-5 save percentage (90.17%).
New York is making a change in goal, as Igor Shesterkin will start Thursday against Buffalo. Shesterkin, a highly touted 25-year-old, has struggled to start the season, totaling an .886 save percentage in four games. He allowed three goals on 19 shots in his last start, a 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.
Special teams: The Sabres’ power play entered Thursday ranked eighth in the NHL. By going 3-for-5 on the man advantage Sunday against Washington and 2-for-4 on Tuesday, Buffalo scored five power-play goals in a two-game span for the first time since Oct. 5 and 7, 2019. … Entering Wednesday, the Sabres had a league-high seven different players score at least one goal on the power play. … Eichel’s five points on the man advantage are tied for the second most in the NHL.
Spotlight: Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere, the first overall pick in the most recent draft, had a quiet first game in Buffalo. The 19-year-old had three shots on goal, only one of real quality, and a minus-1 rating in 14:58 of ice time. Lafreniere has yet to record a point and ranks ninth among all rookies in shots on goal.
Possession: Entering Thursday, the Sabres ranked fourth in overall faceoff percentage (55.3), third in offensive-zone faceoff percentage (57.1) and second in defensive-zone faceoff percentage (60.8). It’s a remarkable turnaround from last season when Buffalo was 31st in each of the three statistics.
For the season, the Sabres rank fourth in faceoff win percentage at 55.3%. That’s considerably better than last season when the team ranked dead last.