Sabres game day: Don Granato, Sabres aiming to avoid more 'lapses of confidence' vs. Montreal

The penalty kill has allowed nine power-play goals over the past six games to slip to 26th in the NHL. Montreal has performed poorly following its run to the Stanley Cup final in June, but the Canadiens' roster has the speed and skill to take advantage of any Sabres mistakes.

Granato isn't going to oversaturate his players with pre-scout information about Montreal. The focus is to correct the mistakes that have caused the Sabres to allow goals in bunches. Buffalo gave up four goals in 5:31 to Boston on Wednesday, three in 3:41 to Columbus on Monday and three in 5:26 Sunday night in Madison Square Garden.

"Their speed and their skill is evident, but we do have to get back to playing our game with confidence and consistently with confidence," said Granato. "We’ve had these lapses of confidence. We’ve talked about segments within games where one negative thing has happened and it spirals because we can’t kick back into a confident mode."

Lineup: We won't know the Sabres' starting goalie until warmups, but the personnel at forward and defense isn't expected to change. Winger Drake Caggiula will miss a second consecutive game and is out week to week with an upper-body injury. Goalie Craig Anderson remains out, and center Casey Mittelstadt is still working his way back from an upper-body injury.