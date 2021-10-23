Sabres game day: Don Granato aims to get players back on track in Jersey

This group looks far better in Lindy Ruff's second season as coach. The Sabres, meanwhile, will try to provide their starting goalie, Dustin Tokarski, with more offensive support. Buffalo controlled play against the Bruins, as illustrated by the Sabres having the edge in shots on goal (36-26) and shot attempts (68-40). But they didn't generate enough quality scoring opportunities against Linus Ullmark.

Granato said after the loss that his players were pressing, but he didn't sound concerned about the Sabres searching for the perfect play against Boston.

"We have to make sure that we learn from it and become better because of it," Granato said. "It's nice to be able to play (Saturday), even though there could be a fatigue factor."

Lineup: Granato will speak to the media at approximately 4:30 p.m., and he will be able to explain why the Sabres recalled winger Brett Murray from Rochester on Saturday afternoon.

Murray, 23, had zero points in the Amerks' first two games of the season. It's possible the power forward's presence is insurance in the event of another injury. After all, the Sabres are without centers Casey Mittelstadt and Cody Eakin.

Here's a look at how Buffalo lined up Friday night: