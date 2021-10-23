Sabres game day: Don Granato aims to get players back on track in Jersey

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (3-1-0) vs. New Jersey Devils (2-1-0)
Where: Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
When: 7 p.m.
Stream: MSG in Western New York.
Radio: WGR 550
NEWARK, N.J. -- There wasn't much time for Don Granato and the Buffalo Sabres to dissect what went wrong in the 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Friday night.
The Sabres flew to New Jersey following the game and will face the Devils on Saturday night in the first back-to-back of the season. New Jersey is without center Jack Hughes and rookie goalie Nico Daws is expected to make his NHL debut.
However, this isn't the same Devils team that the Sabres faced eight times last season. New Jersey added the top unrestricted free agent defenseman, Dougie Hamilton, and according to Evolving-Hockey.com, the Devils lead the league in generating shot quality at 5-on-5.
This group looks far better in Lindy Ruff's second season as coach. The Sabres, meanwhile, will try to provide their starting goalie, Dustin Tokarski, with more offensive support. Buffalo controlled play against the Bruins, as illustrated by the Sabres having the edge in shots on goal (36-26) and shot attempts (68-40). But they didn't generate enough quality scoring opportunities against Linus Ullmark.
Granato said after the loss that his players were pressing, but he didn't sound concerned about the Sabres searching for the perfect play against Boston.
"We have to make sure that we learn from it and become better because of it," Granato said. "It's nice to be able to play (Saturday), even though there could be a fatigue factor."
Lineup: Granato will speak to the media at approximately 4:30 p.m., and he will be able to explain why the Sabres recalled winger Brett Murray from Rochester on Saturday afternoon.
Murray, 23, had zero points in the Amerks' first two games of the season. It's possible the power forward's presence is insurance in the event of another injury. After all, the Sabres are without centers Casey Mittelstadt and Cody Eakin.
Here's a look at how Buffalo lined up Friday night:
Sabres' lines/pairings in warmups ahead of game vs. Bruins:Skinner-Cozens-HinostrozaAsplund-Thompson-OlofssonBjork-Girgensons-OkposoCaggiula-Ruotsalainen-HaydenDahlin-ButcherBryson-MillerHagg-PysykAnderson in goal.— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) October 22, 2021
The other side: Devils defenseman Ty Smith is expected to return to the lineup against the Sabres. Smith, 21, had two goals and 23 points in 48 games as a rookie last season.
Here's how New Jersey lined up during their morning skate, courtesy of Devils team reporter Amanda Stein:
Here’s how the lineup is shaping up at #NJDevils morning skate: 🔸Studenic draws back in🔹Geertsen out🔸Smith returns, Jaros out🥅 Daws pic.twitter.com/c4nYKKlRr0— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) October 23, 2021
Increasing role: Rasmus Asplund has emerged as one of Granato's most trusted forwards. Asplund, 23, led the Sabres' forwards in ice time in each of the past two games, skating for 18:56 in the loss to Boston.
The goals haven't come yet, although Asplund had an empty-netter Tuesday against Vancouver. But Asplund's reliable play away from the puck and excellent work with it have earned him this opportunity.
“He’s an amazing athlete," Granato said of Asplund. "I mean, he’s relentless. He is. There’s so many little details he does and it all starts with being ultra-competitive. He internalizes things fast. He adds things to his game, it seems, day by day, game by game. There’s something he takes out of that game and he adds it to his arsenal. But he’s a slippery, sneaky guy and he competes very well. By virtue of those, he’s a real good leader for us.”
Slow start: The Sabres have allowed the first goal in three consecutive games, a trend Granato will want to reverse against New Jersey. Unlike previous seasons, Buffalo hasn't cratered after fallling behind early. Even Friday night against Boston, the Sabres controlled play for approximately 13 minutes between the Bruins' first and second goals in the first period.
"It’s a lot in the way Donny coaches," said Dylan Cozens. "We know mistakes are going to happen. We know it’s not always going to go our way. We just try as hard as we can to put that stuff behind us. A bad shift, a bad turnover, put it behind you and move on. Learn from it and keep the positive things going."