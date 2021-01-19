Sabres game day: Dahlin 'good to go'; Flyers' Aube-Kubel fined for hit

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (1-2-0) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (2-1-0)
Where: Wells Fargo Center
When: 7 p.m.
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
PHILADELPHIA – The hit that sent Rasmus Dahlin to the dressing room in the third period Monday night won’t result in a suspension.
The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Tuesday morning that Philadelphia Flyers winger Nicolas Aube-Kubel received a $4,633.62 fine, the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement, for what Sabres coach Ralph Krueger called a “deliberate hit to the head.”
“Dahlin is good to go,” Krueger said when asked about Dahlin’s availability for Tuesday night against the Flyers in Wells Fargo Center. “But at the same time, just because he’s good to go we were hoping for a suspension for a deliberate hit to the head. It looks like there won’t be one again. That’s something that’s a little bit frustrating.”
The ugly play occurred with 1:59 remaining in the Sabres’ 6-1 win, as Aube-Kubel barreled into the offensive zone and essentially punched Dahlin in the face while holding his stick high. Aube-Kubel was assessed a four-minute double minor.
Aube-Kubel punches Dahlin in the face - high sticking penalty #LetsGoBuffalo #AnytimeAnywhere pic.twitter.com/J2CmefqP5i— Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) January 19, 2021
Dahlin, a 20-year-old defenseman, was bleeding from his nose and did not return to the game. He suffered a concussion on a high elbow from the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Erik Cernak during a game in November 2019, though that play resulted in a two-game suspension.
Goalie decision: The Sabres did not have a team morning skate Tuesday, but goalie Linus Ullmark was among a small group that had an on-ice workout. Ullmark missed the game Monday for “personal reasons,” and his status for tonight won’t be determined until the afternoon.
Though the Sabres recalled Jonas Johansson from the taxi squad prior to puck drop Monday, it’s possible Carter Hutton could start both games of the back to back after he faced only 22 shots in the win.
Support Local Journalism
Despite Carter Hart not finishing the game Monday, he is not expected to start tonight against the Sabres. If that’s the case, Brian Elliott will be in goal for Philadelphia and owns a 13-2-2 record with a .937 save percentage in his career against Buffalo.
Lineup: Lineup changes are unlikely after a complete performance from the Sabres. The spotlight will be on Sam Reinhart, Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall after their first game on the team’s top line. Reinhart scored twice, while Eichel and Hall each had three assists.
“He’s very easy to read,” Hall said of Reinhart. “He’s predictable in a good way, in a sense he’s going to be in the same spots of the ice he usually is. He’s going to be in the scoring areas. When there’s a battle to be won, he’s going to be there to win it.”
Here’s how the Sabres lined up against the Flyers:
Sabres' lines/pairings tonight against Philadelphia:Hall-Eichel-ReinhartOlofsson-Staal-CozensRieder-Eakin-ThompsonSkinner-Lazar-SheahanMcCabe-RistolainenDahlin-MontourMiller-JokiharjuHutton in goal.— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) January 19, 2021
Bottom-six help: Jeff Skinner had another outstanding game Monday. More important, his linemates were among the Sabres’ most consistent players on the ice. Curtis Lazar scored twice, the second of which was assisted by Riley Sheahan, who the NHL social media accounts mistook for Eichel because he took the Sabres’ captain’s old No. 15.
Skinner had five shots on goal with a plus-2 rating in 15:43 of ice time.
“We feel great,” said Lazar. “I mean, you’re playing in the top league in the world and you want to go against the best players each and every night, and to have that trust from Ralph, it speaks a lot but it also speaks to Riley and Jeff, too, and just the way we play. We take care of our D-zone first, and that’s leading to the offensive chances.”
Ugly defeat: The loss Monday night did not sit well with the Flyers. Hart shouldered the blame. The elephant in the room was the absence of Sean Couturier, the Selke Trophy winner who would typically be on the ice at the same time as Eichel's line.
“I think Buffalo should get a lot of credit,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said following the game. “They played a strong game. They made a lot of the right plays. They made us look very bad on the ice. Without a doubt, this was a team loss.”
Strong response: The Sabres are prepared for the Flyers to counter with an aggressive game tonight. Though Buffalo’s offense was outstanding Monday, it’s the defense that Krueger said will be the key to sweeping the back to back.
The Sabres outshot the Flyers, 36-22, and Philadelphia’s top players did not make much of an impact with the puck, aside from a Travis Konecny breakaway in the first period.
“I thought in the training camp some people would say some things get lost without exhibition games, but the advantage was we actually were teaching for 14 days in a row, which is almost unheard of in the National Hockey League,” said Krueger. “You can see fundamentally the buy-in from the group and the willingness to execute together. That shows up in the offensive game, too. How much we’ve communicated in different ways to attack and how we can connect the guys to create better scoring chances. It was excellent to see a reward last night in the offensive game.
“Today will be a tough one and a big test for us to be able to sustain that kind of pressure, which we look forward to trying to do tonight.”