Sabres game day: Dahlin 'good to go'; Flyers' Aube-Kubel fined for hit

Skinner had five shots on goal with a plus-2 rating in 15:43 of ice time.

“We feel great,” said Lazar. “I mean, you’re playing in the top league in the world and you want to go against the best players each and every night, and to have that trust from Ralph, it speaks a lot but it also speaks to Riley and Jeff, too, and just the way we play. We take care of our D-zone first, and that’s leading to the offensive chances.”

Ugly defeat: The loss Monday night did not sit well with the Flyers. Hart shouldered the blame. The elephant in the room was the absence of Sean Couturier, the Selke Trophy winner who would typically be on the ice at the same time as Eichel's line.

“I think Buffalo should get a lot of credit,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said following the game. “They played a strong game. They made a lot of the right plays. They made us look very bad on the ice. Without a doubt, this was a team loss.”

Strong response: The Sabres are prepared for the Flyers to counter with an aggressive game tonight. Though Buffalo’s offense was outstanding Monday, it’s the defense that Krueger said will be the key to sweeping the back to back.