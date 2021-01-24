Sabres game day: Cozens and Thompson sit, Mittelstadt and Okposo make debuts

Truncated schedule will cause Sabres to occasionally rest 'evolving' forwards Coach Ralph Krueger will lean on his support staff, particularly those with a background in sports science, to determine if a player needs a night off.

The Cozens move is a headscratcher at first glance. There is no injury or illness, just the desire of the Sabres' coaching staff and sport science department to monitor the workload for their young forwards.

"Just in the plan. We had mentioned in preseason we need to keep the taxi squad players active and we need to watch the load on some of the younger players and Dylan is one of them," Krueger said. "So he has an opportunity to take a breath and watch the game. Casey has been outstanding in his work so far since Jan. 1 and we need to get him involved too so we get a read. It's a combination of events."

The Sabres are particularly watching Cozens closely because of the heavy work he's already had this year with Team Canada at the the World Junior Championships.

"We had time to measure everything," Krueger said, referring to Saturday's off day. "It just felt like a good time for Dylan to take a breath and for us to put in a teaching block and an off-ice fitness block. We are respecting the load he had before. ... I saw last year a few players just check out mentally with too much of a load. It's not just the physical side. It's the mental side we're weighing in here when we make some of these moves."