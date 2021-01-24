Sabres game day: Cozens and Thompson sit, Mittelstadt and Okposo make debuts

There's plenty of lineup news from coach Ralph Krueger's pregame media briefing heading into the Sabres' 3 p.m. faceoff against the Washington Capitals in Capital One Arena.
Here's the quick rundown:
Dylan Cozens' first NHL goal for the Buffalo Sabres was a thing of beauty Friday night. A steal in the neutral zone, a burst down the ice and a bar-down snipe.
• Rookie Dylan Cozens, who scored his first NHL goal on Friday night, won't play today as part of the team's rotation of its young forwards. He has been loaned back to the taxi squad for the day.
• Casey Mittelstadt has been recalled from the taxi squad and will play in an NHL game for the first time since Dec. 10, 2019 against St. Louis. He was scratched the next two games and then sent to Rochester, where he spent the rest of the season.
Mittelstadt had four goals, five assists and a minus-5 rating in 31 games for Buffalo last season. He had nine goals and 16 assists in 36 games for Rochester.
• Veteran winger Kyle Okposo, who suffered a lower-body injury during the Sabres' final training camp scrimmage, has been recalled off injured reserve and will also make his season debut today. Struggling winger Tage Thompson (one assist in four games) will join defenseman Matt Irwin as a healthy scratch.
• Linus Ullmark will be in goal. It will be his 100th NHL game, making him the 15th goalie in franchise history to reach that mark.
Coach Ralph Krueger will lean on his support staff, particularly those with a background in sports science, to determine if a player needs a night off.
The Cozens move is a headscratcher at first glance. There is no injury or illness, just the desire of the Sabres' coaching staff and sport science department to monitor the workload for their young forwards.
"Just in the plan. We had mentioned in preseason we need to keep the taxi squad players active and we need to watch the load on some of the younger players and Dylan is one of them," Krueger said. "So he has an opportunity to take a breath and watch the game. Casey has been outstanding in his work so far since Jan. 1 and we need to get him involved too so we get a read. It's a combination of events."
The Sabres are particularly watching Cozens closely because of the heavy work he's already had this year with Team Canada at the the World Junior Championships.
"We had time to measure everything," Krueger said, referring to Saturday's off day. "It just felt like a good time for Dylan to take a breath and for us to put in a teaching block and an off-ice fitness block. We are respecting the load he had before. ... I saw last year a few players just check out mentally with too much of a load. It's not just the physical side. It's the mental side we're weighing in here when we make some of these moves."
The Capitals, meanwhile, will be without five key players. Leading scorer Tom Wilson will sit with a lower body injury suffered in Friday's game, while the Russian quartet of Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov and Ilya Samsonov remains out as part of Covid-19 protocols.
Washington will start rookie Vitek Vanecek in goal. He's posted his first two career wins among the three meetings with the Sabres this season.
Today's game is the first of 11 matinees for Buffalo this season. The Sabres were 7-2-2 in day games last season.
The Sabres are 0-6-3 in their last nine road games against Washington, with no wins since 2014. They are just 4-11-4 in the last 19 meetings with the Caps overall.