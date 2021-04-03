Sabres game day: Consistency a missing piece since Don Granato took over

Lazar admitted the Sabres seemed to be stuck between two systems. That’s no longer the case. When playing the right way, the Sabres are creating offense off the rush.

“I think we’re aware of where each other are on the ice now,” said center Cody Eakin. “We’re developing some good habits. Guys are in the right positions if they’re playing up the ice, which allows the puck mover to know where it’s going to be going and the receiver to get it. It transitions our game nice and it just allows for easier reads and easier plays.”

Consistency has been an issue. The Sabres had another promising first period Thursday, only to fall apart in the second and third. The Rangers spread out Buffalo in the neutral zone, leading to easy chances in transition and Sabres turnovers. New York finished with 47 shots on goal and the Sabres were lucky to salvage a point. A better defensive game will be necessary if the Sabres are to earn their fifth home win of the season.

“I think just playing our game,” said center Riley Sheahan. “Playing with some energy. I think we were a little fatigued that last game and it showed. Just playing together as a five-man unit. We have our systems in place. We all know when we play that way that we can have some success, so just being confident and playing together.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month