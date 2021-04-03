Sabres game day: Consistency a missing piece since Don Granato took over

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (7-23-6) vs. New York Rangers (17-15-4)
Where: KeyBank Center
When: 7 p.m.
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
The numbers don’t bear this out yet, but the Buffalo Sabres are a better team under interim coach Don Granato.
In eight games since Granato took over, the Sabres have allowed the second-most goals in the NHL while ranking 29th and 21st on the power play and penalty kill, respectively. They’re also 21st in shot attempts and 16th in unblocked shot attempts.
However, the Sabres have scored the 15th most goals and three of their last four losses have been by one goal, including two in overtime. Bottom line: This is a much more competitive team under Granato, as a paid crowd inside KeyBank Center will see tonight. Almost every player on this roster has improved across the past two weeks.
There was some frustration at first. Following a 5-2 loss in Pittsburgh on March 24, center Curtis Lazar and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen lamented that the Sabres needed to go back to the basics. Dump the puck into the offensive zone and forecheck, both tenets of former coach Ralph Krueger’s system.
Lazar admitted the Sabres seemed to be stuck between two systems. That’s no longer the case. When playing the right way, the Sabres are creating offense off the rush.
“I think we’re aware of where each other are on the ice now,” said center Cody Eakin. “We’re developing some good habits. Guys are in the right positions if they’re playing up the ice, which allows the puck mover to know where it’s going to be going and the receiver to get it. It transitions our game nice and it just allows for easier reads and easier plays.”
Consistency has been an issue. The Sabres had another promising first period Thursday, only to fall apart in the second and third. The Rangers spread out Buffalo in the neutral zone, leading to easy chances in transition and Sabres turnovers. New York finished with 47 shots on goal and the Sabres were lucky to salvage a point. A better defensive game will be necessary if the Sabres are to earn their fifth home win of the season.
“I think just playing our game,” said center Riley Sheahan. “Playing with some energy. I think we were a little fatigued that last game and it showed. Just playing together as a five-man unit. We have our systems in place. We all know when we play that way that we can have some success, so just being confident and playing together.”
Lineup: Granato will again ask Sam Reinhart to center a line with Jack Eichel, Dylan Cozens and Curtis Lazar sidelined because of injury. Reinhart, 25, leads the Sabres in goals (13) and points (23) while appearing in 34 of 36 games.
Reinhart will skate alongside Victor Olofsson and Kyle Okposo, while Casey Mittelstadt will again center Tage Thompson and Taylor Hall. Steven Fogarty will remain on a line with Cody Eakin and Tobias Rieder.
Okposo, whose five-game point streak was snapped Thursday, did not skate Saturday morning but will be in the lineup against the Rangers. Here’s how the Sabres lined up during the skate:
Sabres' lines/pairings during the morning skate:Hall-Mittelstadt-ThompsonOlofsson-Reinhart-Dea (filling in for Okposo)Skinner-Sheahan-AsplundRieder-Eakin-FogartyC.J. Smith rotated in.Bryson-RistolainenDahlin-JokiharjuMiller-MontourIrwin-Davidson— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) April 3, 2021
Late push: We learned Thursday night that Granato isn’t going to pick his personnel based on the most talented players on the roster. When Buffalo tied the score late in regulation against the Rangers, the following Sabres were on the ice: Thompson, Fogarty, Mittelstadt, Reinhart, Hall and Brandon Montour.
Whoever is playing well and has energy will receive opportunities late in games.
“We need everybody,” said Granato. “This has to be a team effort, so we’re really pushing that when we speak together as a team that everybody is needed or this isn’t going to work. It’s tough to say that and not do that as a coach. You can’t preach that and then not do that. I was very, very comfortable and within a game there’s a range of who’s on in any given night and my belief is you have to read that as a coach, who’s on.
“Sure, there’s a skill discrepancy between guys, but night to night some guys might be feeling it a little better and he’s more effective. The game of hockey is taking time and space away. You have to have energy to do that.”
Back in net: Linus Ullmark will start in goal for the Sabres for the fourth time in five games. The 27-year-old owns a .923 save percentage in three starts since returning from a lower-body injury on March 27 at Boston.
The Rangers, meanwhile, are expected to turn to goalie Igor Shesterkin, who stopped 29 of 31 shots in the win Thursday night.
Noticeable improvement: The Sabres have been much better on the penalty kill as of late, preventing their opponent from converting on the power play in 14 consecutive opportunities. Winning faceoffs has helped, but the biggest difference has been the goaltending.
Backup goalie Dustin Tokarski made 10 saves on the penalty kill Thursday night against the New York Rangers. Limiting high-danger chances will need to be the focus.
What’s interesting is the Sabres don’t seem to be using a different structure on the penalty kill since former assistant coach Steve Smith was fired last month. Smith ran the penalty kill and his system often allowed an opposing forward to park in front of the Sabres’ net.