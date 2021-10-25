Sabres game day: Champs pose a huge challenge as Lightning come to town

Tampa finding urgency may not be great news for the Sabres, who are 0-6-1 in the last seven meetings.

"It's gonna be a great test for us for sure," said Sabres winger Victor Olofsson. "It's always fun games playing against Tampa. We played them in Sweden a couple of times (in 2019) and that was a great experience for us. And it's always fun, offensive hockey. There's usually a lot of scoring chances both ways. So I'm really excited for tonight."

"We watched a little video on them this morning, and they've got a lot of high end players so it's definitely exciting," said defenseman Jacob Bryson, who will meet the Lightning for the first time in his career. "Stick to those top end guys and stay on them and try to frustrate them a little bit. You'll have a lot of chances to hopefully turn the puck over."

The Lightning's top line of Ondrej Palat-Brayden Point-Steven Stamkos has accounted for eight goals thus far and Stamkos has five goals and nine points in the first five games to help stem the loss of the injured Nikita Kucherov. Stamkos is tied for fourth in the NHL in scoring.

The Sabres, meanwhile, scored only two goals over the weekend in going 0-1-1 against Boston and New Jersey. They need to find the scoring touch that saw them connect for 12 goals in their 3-0 start.