Sabres game day: Champs pose a huge challenge as Lightning come to town

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (3-1-1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (2-2-1)
Where: KeyBank Center
When: 7 p.m.
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
The two-time defending Stanley Cup champs are in town but, oddly enough, the Tampa Bay Lightning haven't led in regulation in any of their five games thus far. Their wins against Detroit and Washington both came in overtime and they're coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to Colorado on Saturday night.
"When adversity hits, which it's hit us a little bit early in the season, you just kind of lean back to what's got us here and what's made us successful," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said today. "And I think hopefully we've made some improvements with our team and our game. Hopefully we can do that again tonight. ... You're already five games in we're looking up the standings at like 20-plus teams. It's a hard league to catch up in and so you don't want to fall behind early in the regular season. And for us, that's why urgency has got to kick in here."
Tampa finding urgency may not be great news for the Sabres, who are 0-6-1 in the last seven meetings.
"It's gonna be a great test for us for sure," said Sabres winger Victor Olofsson. "It's always fun games playing against Tampa. We played them in Sweden a couple of times (in 2019) and that was a great experience for us. And it's always fun, offensive hockey. There's usually a lot of scoring chances both ways. So I'm really excited for tonight."
"We watched a little video on them this morning, and they've got a lot of high end players so it's definitely exciting," said defenseman Jacob Bryson, who will meet the Lightning for the first time in his career. "Stick to those top end guys and stay on them and try to frustrate them a little bit. You'll have a lot of chances to hopefully turn the puck over."
The Lightning's top line of Ondrej Palat-Brayden Point-Steven Stamkos has accounted for eight goals thus far and Stamkos has five goals and nine points in the first five games to help stem the loss of the injured Nikita Kucherov. Stamkos is tied for fourth in the NHL in scoring.
The Sabres, meanwhile, scored only two goals over the weekend in going 0-1-1 against Boston and New Jersey. They need to find the scoring touch that saw them connect for 12 goals in their 3-0 start.
"I think we're just one instant tense after we create the scoring chance," coach Don Granato said. "There's not that relaxation. There's relaxation all the way up into the process of that, which we're seeing, and then we get there and that one little bit tense. You bring too much attention to it, it's going to complicate things because it's there's a psychology behind it. So we've just got to not necessarily ignore it but approach it with confidence, that we're gonna get there again."
Long time, no see: The Sabres will be meeting their Atlantic division rival for the first time since Dec. 31, 2019. That was the last of a four-game season series that saw Tampa Bay sweep Buffalo, including the pair in Sweden Olofsson referenced. The New Year's Eve finale saw the Lightning roar back to score the final five goals to wipe out a 4-1 deficit and post a 6-4 win.
Lineup: It's the same lineup the Sabres used in Saturday's overtime loss in New Jersey except for Craig Anderson in goal in place of Dustin Tokarski. Granato didn't have anything definitive on center Cody Eakin, who will miss his third straight game with an upper-body injury. The coach said a big assessment will come heading into Tuesday's practice but the club remains hopeful Eakin can return Thursday in Anaheim in the opener of a four-game Western trip.
Still no Eakin for #Sabres---Asplund-Thompson-OlofssonCaggiula-Girgensons-OkposoSkinner-Cozens-HinostrozaBjork-Ruotsalainen-HaydenMurray---Bryson-MillerDahlin-ButcherHagg-PysykWolanin— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) October 25, 2021
Tampa troubles: The Lightning have dominated the Sabres in recent years, as Buffalo is 4-18-2 in the last 24. Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper is 23-5-2 all-time vs. the Sabres and the Bolts are 13-3-1 in Buffalo since the start of the 2011-12 season. Buffalo's last win in the series was a 2-1 victory here on Nov. 13, 2018.
Lightning bolts: Andrei Vasilevskiy will not play in goal tonight for the first time this season as Tampa has a back-to-back tomorrow in Pittsburgh. Veteran Brian Elliott will make his Lightning debut – and is 17-3-2, 1.88/.936 in his career against Buffalo. In addition to the long-term lower body injuries of Kucherov and former Buffalo defenseman Zach Bogosian, the Lightning will be without veteran Pat Maroon tonight after his wife gave birth to a daughter.