Sabres game day: Caps' Ovechkin goes for some history on NHL goal chart

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (6-16-4) vs. Washington Capitals (17-6-4)
Where: KeyBank Center
When: 7 p.m.
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
The Buffalo Sabres are winless in 10 games (0-8-2) for the first time since 2015 and facing a red-hot opponent featuring a superstar looking to claim a piece of NHL history. Not the best pregame outlook.
But that's where the Sabres stand heading into their game against the Washington Capitals, who are again on Alex Ovechkin Watch. The Great Eight scored his 716th career goal Saturday in Philadelphia and needs one more to tie Phil Esposito at 717 for No. 6 on the all-time NHL list.
"If anyone knows where he is in the stats, how many goals he's behind, it's probably him," Nicklas Backstrom, Ovechkin's longtime center, said today. "When he wants to chase something, he does it right away. That's how he is as a player and a goal scorer. Hopefully it will be tonight."
Ovechkin is a point-a-game player in his career against the Sabres with 33 goals and 54 points in 53 games. He traditionally has heavy battles with Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.
"I really enjoy playing against him and I think he feels like he enjoys it, too," Ristolainen said. "Play hard and clean and, we both like to hit each other and get hit. That fires up me and gets me in the game. So I always look forward to playing him."
The Buffalo lineup: Cody Eakin will sit out a game for the first time this season, in a move that's probably been overdue for a guy whose lone goal was a buzzer-beating empty netter Feb. 23 in New Jersey. Rasmus Asplund will come back into the lineup for the first time since Feb. 25.
Eakin, a 22-goal man two years ago in Vegas, has simply not produced any offense for the Sabres this season.
"He has been a good penalty killer for us. He has been a good faceoff man for us," coach Ralph Krueger said today. "He's a character player in the room and I can only underline that this little break here today, we will be speaking to him more about that type of of input moving forward. We do need that scoring."
Jack Eichel and Dylan Cozens remain out with their upper-body injuries. Henri Jokiharju will stay on the taxi squad and join Eakin in watching this one.
Sabres' lines/pairings at the morning skate ahead of game vs. Washington:Hall-Sheahan-ThompsonOlofsson-Staal-ReinhartRieder-Asplund-OkposoSkinner-Lazar-MittelstadtEakin an extra.— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) March 15, 2021
In the nets: Carter Hutton (1-8-1, 3.15/.893) was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate and would thus be expected to get the call for the Sabres, two nights after he stopped 31 of 32 shots against Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Caps rookie Vitek Vanecek (11-5-3, 2.88/.904) has been stellar against the Sabres this year at 3-0-1, 1.92/.938.
The Sabres have gone 10 games without a win. It's been almost two months for Carter Hutton, since Jan. 18 in Philadelphia.
The Buffalo power play: The Sabres are No. 5 in the league but in an 0-for-15 slump the last nine games that's clearly been prompted by Eichel's absence on the half-wall. Krueger said Rasmus Dahlin has felt more pressure at the top of the power play without Eichel and needs to play a more relaxed game.
"We need him to calm down and and not feel the weight of the whole power play on his shoulders and share it with the others," Krueger said. "There have been some tactical adjustments that we made behind the scenes that we hope you see tonight."
Caps report: Washington has won four in a row and eight of its last nine. The Caps are 4-0-1 against the Sabres this year, with Buffalo's lone win coming Jan. 24 in a shootout. The Washington power play is a complete conundrum, standing first in the NHL at home at 45.2% – and 28th on the road at just 11.1% (4-36). It snapped an 0-for-18 road drought in Saturday's win at Philadelphia.
More Caps history: Backstrom leads the club in scoring this season (10-20-30) is expected to play in his 984th career game tonight, passing former Sabres defenseman Calle Johansson for the second-most games played in franchise history. Ovechkin is the leader, with tonight being No. 1,176.