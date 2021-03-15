Sabres game day: Caps' Ovechkin goes for some history on NHL goal chart

In the nets: Carter Hutton (1-8-1, 3.15/.893) was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate and would thus be expected to get the call for the Sabres, two nights after he stopped 31 of 32 shots against Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Caps rookie Vitek Vanecek (11-5-3, 2.88/.904) has been stellar against the Sabres this year at 3-0-1, 1.92/.938.

Carter Hutton hoping to build off strong showing vs. Penguins in Sabres' net The Sabres have gone 10 games without a win. It's been almost two months for Carter Hutton, since Jan. 18 in Philadelphia.

The Buffalo power play: The Sabres are No. 5 in the league but in an 0-for-15 slump the last nine games that's clearly been prompted by Eichel's absence on the half-wall. Krueger said Rasmus Dahlin has felt more pressure at the top of the power play without Eichel and needs to play a more relaxed game.

"We need him to calm down and and not feel the weight of the whole power play on his shoulders and share it with the others," Krueger said. "There have been some tactical adjustments that we made behind the scenes that we hope you see tonight."

Caps report: Washington has won four in a row and eight of its last nine. The Caps are 4-0-1 against the Sabres this year, with Buffalo's lone win coming Jan. 24 in a shootout. The Washington power play is a complete conundrum, standing first in the NHL at home at 45.2% – and 28th on the road at just 11.1% (4-36). It snapped an 0-for-18 road drought in Saturday's win at Philadelphia.

More Caps history: Backstrom leads the club in scoring this season (10-20-30) is expected to play in his 984th career game tonight, passing former Sabres defenseman Calle Johansson for the second-most games played in franchise history. Ovechkin is the leader, with tonight being No. 1,176.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.