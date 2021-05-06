Sabres game day: Brett Murray to make NHL debut in Pittsburgh

Murray will be the seventh Sabres player to make their NHL debut this season, joining Michael Houser, Dylan Cozens, Arttu Ruotsalainen, Mattias Samuelsson, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Jacob Bryson. This is an opportunity for Murray to show Sabres brass that he could be an option for the bottom six next season, as his style of play is unlike anyone else’s on the roster.

In addition to disrupting play in front of the other team’s net, Murray can score. He is two years removed from totaling 41 goals for the United States Hockey League’s Youngstown Phantoms.

“I’m a bigger player, that means using my size to create space, not only for myself, but for my linemates down low,” said Murray. “Just reliable at both ends of the ice, getting to the front of the net and, again, using my size just to, not create chaos, but create turnovers and get the puck back to our stick and hopefully to the back of the net.”

Murray turned pro earlier than expected, bypassing college hockey to sign an AHL contract with the Amerks for the 2019-20 season. He set out to prove he could thrive as a power forward and gradually earned more responsibility in Rochester.

Murray's 24 points, including nine goals, in 55 games earned him an NHL contract last offseason. He's now a prospect on the rise.