Sabres game day: Bottled-up Caps will still pose a big challenge

"I wouldn't plan with Okie yet," Krueger said. "We really want to be smart and patient on it. There's a higher chance he'll step back in on Sunday. You certainly feel when he's gone. You feel that hole of what he brings you. It's good just to have him back on the trip. Pleased and excited to see him."

History books: This will be the Caps' first game in Capital One Arena in 324 days since a win over Philadelphia on March 4, 2020.

Washington is 15-1-2 in its last 18 home openers and this has been a very difficult rink for the Sabres to visit in recent years. They are 0-6-2 in their last eight games in DC and have not won there since a 2-1 victory on Nov. 22, 2014.

Early numbers: The Sabres' penalty kill was 30th in the NHL last year but it's off to a good start so far, killing off 4 of 5 penalties for an 80 percent clip that's 16th in the league. ... Dahlin is one of four Sabres without a point thus far. The others are Jeff Skinner, Cody Eakin and Colin Miller. Skinner has had 10 shots on goal the last two games. ... Until getting blanked Tuesday in Philadelphia, Taylor Hall became the 20th Sabre to start his Buffalo career with a three-game point streak. He's only the fourth player with six points in his first three games (joining Doug Gilmour, Steve Heinze and Bob Sweeney). ... Jack Eichel continues to lead the NHL with six assists.