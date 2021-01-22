Sabres game day: Bottled-up Caps will still pose a big challenge

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (1-3-0) vs. Washington Capitals (2-0-2)
Where: Capital One Arena
When: 7 p.m.
TV/Radio: MSG/WGR 550
Washington has four major players in Covid-19 quarantine for tonight's game, headlined by Alex Ovechkin. Also out of the lineup will be center Evgeny Kuznetsov, defenseman Dmitry Orlov and starting goalie Ilya Samsonov. But don't think for a second the Buffalo Sabres can think they're going to have an easier night during the Capitals' home opener.
Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is among four players in quarantine due to Covid-19 protocols who will miss the games this weekend against the Sabres.
"We did speak about that today but what's really going to be clear is that the players coming in, whether they were extras on the roster or from the taxi squad, they will be lethal today," said Sabres coach Ralph Krueger. "They will work so hard. It will be an aggressive group that comes at us, just possibly a little less skilled. But they'll make up for it in fight. ... It's a dangerous team we're facing and we know that. We're definitely not relaxed here."
"Over the years whenever I've thought a team was down and out when they were missing some of their top guys, they seem to play harder," added winger Taylor Hall. "They seem to play with a little bit more conviction knowing those guys are out and that's what we can expect tonight."
Center Brian Pinho and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler will make their season debut for Washington with former Sabres winger Conor Sheary drawing back in the lineup as well.
Capitals lines at morning skate:Vrana-Backstrom-WilsonPanik-Eller-Oshie Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway Sprong-Pinho-ShearyDillon-Carlson Siegenthaler-Schultz Chara-Jensen Covid related absences list: Ovechkin, Kuznetsov, Orlov, Samsonov— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) January 22, 2021
"It's going to be good not worrying about [Ovechkin]," Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin said of the Great Eight, who has 33 goals in 53 career games against the Sabres. "We're going to focus on our game, get all of our guys going, get the offense going and I think we'll be very good."
As Linus Ullmark stopped shots from teammates during the morning skate Monday in Philadelphi…
In the nets: Linus Ullmark will be in goal for the Sabres tonight, his first appearance since he learned of the death of his father in Sweden while in Philadelphia with the club preparing to start Monday's game.
"It's very tough when those situations happen," said fellow Swede Dahlin. "We really want him to get a win here, to play well and not think about what's happened. We just have to make him feel comfortable everywhere. Everyone is on his side for sure."
The Caps will counter with rookie Vitek Vanecek, who made 30 saves last Friday in KeyBank Center to earn a 2-1 victory that was his first in the NHL.
Lineup news: Kyle Okposo will take the warmup tonight but it doesn't sound like he will make his season debut perhaps until Sunday's game.
"I wouldn't plan with Okie yet," Krueger said. "We really want to be smart and patient on it. There's a higher chance he'll step back in on Sunday. You certainly feel when he's gone. You feel that hole of what he brings you. It's good just to have him back on the trip. Pleased and excited to see him."
History books: This will be the Caps' first game in Capital One Arena in 324 days since a win over Philadelphia on March 4, 2020.
Washington is 15-1-2 in its last 18 home openers and this has been a very difficult rink for the Sabres to visit in recent years. They are 0-6-2 in their last eight games in DC and have not won there since a 2-1 victory on Nov. 22, 2014.
Early numbers: The Sabres' penalty kill was 30th in the NHL last year but it's off to a good start so far, killing off 4 of 5 penalties for an 80 percent clip that's 16th in the league. ... Dahlin is one of four Sabres without a point thus far. The others are Jeff Skinner, Cody Eakin and Colin Miller. Skinner has had 10 shots on goal the last two games. ... Until getting blanked Tuesday in Philadelphia, Taylor Hall became the 20th Sabre to start his Buffalo career with a three-game point streak. He's only the fourth player with six points in his first three games (joining Doug Gilmour, Steve Heinze and Bob Sweeney). ... Jack Eichel continues to lead the NHL with six assists.